Marcus Performing Arts Center To Offer Virtual Concert Series LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: WOMEN OF BROADWAY

Featuring performances from Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams, and Laura Benanti.

Marcus Performing Arts Center announced today that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Tickets go on sale October 7 at Noon.

Subscription packages and single tickets are available for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway. Subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. All tickets are available at MarcusCenter.org and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Marcus Center's mission.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

"We are thrilled to be offering our patrons the chance to experience these three superstars of stage and screen," said Kendra Ingram, Marcus Center President & CEO. "This is a unique opportunity to experience the intimacy of a cabaret-style performance in the comfort of your own home."

The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

In London, she won the Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables and in The Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock. She also created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard , for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award, and recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in Master Class.

Television: Hollywood; Pose; Mom; The Simpsons; Vampirina; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice nomination); Girls; American Horror Story: Coven; Law & Order: SVU; Glee; 30 Rock; PBS Great Performances' The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Grammy Award for the broadcast's recording); Ugly Betty; Will & Grace (as herself); PBS Great Performances' Candide; Oz; the TNT film Monday Night Mayhem; PBS Evening At The Pops with John Williams and Yo Yo Ma; Falcone; Bonanno: A Godfather's Story (Showtime); Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination); Law & Order; An Evening with Patti LuPone (PBS); the NBC movie Her Last Chance; Showtime's ACE Award and Emmy nominated The Song Spinner (Daytime Emmy nomination, Best Actress); The Water Engine; L.B.J.; AMC's Remember WENN; and ABC's Life Goes On.

Recordings include: Don't Monkey with Broadway; Far Away Places; Patti LuPone at Les Mouches; The Lady with the Torch; and many original cast recordings including, most recently: the London production of Company; War Paint; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; Gypsy; and Sweeney Todd (both the 2006 Broadway revival cast recording and 2000 live performance recording on NY Philharmonic's Special Editions Label).

She is the author of The New York Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir. Visit www.pattilupone.net.

In the midst of an illustrious career spanning Broadway, film, and television, Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author, and activist Laura Benanti now brings a longstanding dream to life as she gears up to release new solo music with Sony Music Masterworks

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin 's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs, available now on Amazon.

Early this spring, she created an empowering campaign titled #SunshineSongs, which invited students whose school musical productions were canceled this year due to the pandemic to share videos of the performances they were not able to give, on social platforms. As chronicled by Good Morning America, she generated 4 million impressions and received over 10,000 submissions, attracting celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Garner to join the campaign. Additionally, she invited students to contribute songs to her free "Sunshine Concerts" for senior living communities and children's hospitals. The campaign's success further grabbed the attention of HBO Max who recently partnered with Benanti to release a musical documentary special featuring students from across the country entitled Homeschool Musical: Class Of 2020, set to release this fall.

Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Having sold millions of records worldwide, Vanessa has also achieved numerous #1 and Top 10 hits on various Billboard Album and Singles charts: Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards and 3 Satellite Awards. Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from the Disney's Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

A graduate of Syracuse University , Vanessa is a strong advocate for equal rights, especially concerning the LGBTQ+ community and minorities. She was honored with the Human Rights Campaign "Ally for Equality" Award for her humanitarian contributions. Vanessa also achieved a career pinnacle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Vanessa's autobiography, "You Have No Idea," co-written with her mother Helen Williams , was a New York Times Best Seller in 2012. Her recent Broadway credits include co-starring with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful, (the #1 play of the 2013 season), After Midnight (2014), and a special limited engagement in Hey, Look Me Over at New York City Center in 2018. Vanessa was recently in previews for Josie Rourke 's City of Angels in London's West End, when production was suddenly forced to pause due to COVID19.

Vanessa is the mother of four - Melanie, Jillian, Devin and Sasha. Her charitable endeavors are many and varied, embracing and supporting such organizations as Concerts for America, Special Olympics and several others as well as the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation.

Vanessa is one of the world's most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world, most recently with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center.

Vanessa is exclusively managed by the Sterling Winters Company (SWC) / Kathy Ireland Worldwide.

