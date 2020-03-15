Marcus Performing Arts Center Cancels Upcoming Performances

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced the postponement of its upcoming performances.

The following statement has been released:

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is committed to the safety of our patrons, resident partners, artists, volunteers and staff. It is of the highest priority. With the public health emergency declared by Wisconsin Gov. Evers due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the State of Wisconsin providing guidance for limiting or postponing all non-essential gatherings of over 250 people, the Marcus Center is postponing all performances of The Play That Goes Wrong scheduled for March 17-22, 2020 and Hiplet Ballerinas scheduled for March 26, 2020, following this guidance.



PLEASE HOLD ON TO YOUR TICKETS AS WE WORK TO RESCHEDULE THESE EVENTS. We are navigating an unprecedented situation in real time, and ask for your patience. We will be in touch as soon as possible with more information on the status of these events.



All performances for the remaining shows in the Broadway at the Marcus Center's season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders. We look forward to welcoming patrons back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.



Additionally, the Marcus Center is working closely with our resident partners as they also announce cancellations or postponement of events scheduled to be at the Marcus Center in the near future. All patrons with questions or concerns around Milwaukee Symphony, First Stage, Milwaukee Ballet or Florentine Opera events should contact the organization directly.



We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else.





