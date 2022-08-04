First Stage's AMPLIFY BIPOC Play Series Begins With Play Reading Of HIDDEN HEROES

The third season of First Stage's Amplify BIPOC Play Series kicks offs off Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 with the inspiring play HIDDEN HEROES by playwright Shá Cage and based on the book Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA by Sue Bradford Edwards and Duchess Harris. Published by ABDO Publishing, Minneapolis, MN. The play will be directed by First Stage Director of Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Samantha D. Montgomery.

"It doesn't matter what you look like, what your size is, what your color is. You can be anything you want to, but you do have to work at it," says Annie Easley's mother to her young daughter. In the 1950s and '60s, the black women of NASA fought against racial and gender discrimination for a place on the leading edge of math, science and technology. Be inspired as First Stage tells the stories of how these women were influenced as young girls to eventually make critical contributions that launched U.S. astronauts into space and returned them safely back to Earth. For families with young people ages 7 and up.

From Artistic Director Jeff Frank: "This remarkable play by Shá Cage celebrates the brilliance and creativity of these young girls as they break barriers, conquer the seemingly impossible and become the women whose work in mathematics and engineering would help make space exploration possible."



This season's Amplify Series will be presented as readings of three new plays, to be held at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center and other community locations. A talkback will follow each reading, allowing audiences opportunities to share their voices with the playwright and artists - helping shape the development of the plays and potential future productions at First Stage.

The Amplify readings will also be made available on the First Stage YouTube channel for a short period following the live presentations. youtube.com/firststage

Cost: First Stage will again offer the 2022/23 Amplify Series at no cost to attendees, but registration will be required. For additional information and to register, please go to: firststage.org/events-tickets/2022-23-season/amplify-reading-series/

COVID protocols: Masks are optional at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center but be advised that the City of Milwaukee is currently under a Mask Advisory and as such encourages all folks wear a mask while indoors at a public setting. Masks will be available at the theater should you need one.