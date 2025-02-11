ESPEJOS: CLEAN to be Presented at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present Espejos: Clean, the final production in the Stiemke Studio before it undergoes it’s complete renovation and reopens next year as the new Herro-Franke Studio Theater in the Associated Bank Theater Center.



Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana with Spanish translation and adaptation by Paula Zelaya Cerva, is directed by Juliette Carrillo (Lydia, Mark Taper Forum) and is the first bilingual play with Spanish and English supertitles in the Stiemke Studio. The play intricately weaves the stories of two women whose vastly different life experiences converge at a resort in Cancún. Adriana, a dedicated manager of the housekeeping staff, navigates a world far removed from her home, while Sarah, the sister of the bride and the family’s self-declared disaster, struggles to keep her composure at a destination wedding. A torrential downpour forces these women together, sparking a series of misunderstandings that unveil the secrets they have long buried.



Acclaimed bilingual actress Regina Carregha from Cancun, Mexico stars as Adriana, with Dylan Brown portraying Sarah, who most recently received the Best Actress awards at the Indie Shorts Fest and Hollowood Reel Independent Film Festival for her wok in Warren Fischer’s The Serena Variations.



The creative team behind Espejos: Clean includes set design by Luciana Stecconi, costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg, composer and sound design by David Molina, and projection design by Paul Deziel. The production also features voice and dialect coaching by Cynthia Santos DeCure, casting by Jonathan Hetler, and stage management by Bill Munoz. Espejos: Clean runs April 8 – May 11, 2025, in the Stiemke Studio.