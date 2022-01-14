ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Opens In One Week At Skylight Music Theatre

Join Matt Daniels (Ernest Shackleton) and Janice Martin (Kat) in their epic musical adventure!

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is a highly inventive off-Broadway musical that crisscrosses continents and time in an improbable and enchanting love story and won the Best New Musical of the 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

This romantic, epic adventure links a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/violinist and the early-1900's, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Digital projections of actual footage from Shackleton's expeditions are incorporated into the multimedia set design.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is written by Joe DiPietro, (Tony Award-winner for Memphis), with lyrics by Val Vigoda and music by Brendan Milburn. Get Tickets Here.

Audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccine or negative test, along with ID, before entering the building at 158 N. Broadway. Photos are acceptable. In addition, Skylight requires audiences to be masked at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

For the most up-to-date health & safety protocols, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.