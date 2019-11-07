ELF - The Musical Is Coming To Milwaukee's First Stage This Holiday Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, will share with Milwaukee audiences ELF - The Musical this holiday season. Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum, which featured Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, with Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Baguelin and Directed and Music Direction by Jeff Schaetzke, this hit Broadway musical features catchy tunes, high-energy dance numbers and plenty of holiday joy.

After spending his entire life at the North Pole, Buddy discovers that he is not really an elf and sets off for New York City to find his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his real father is on the naughty list and his half-brother does not even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the magic of Christmas. As Buddy often likes to say: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." This production is sure to make even the biggest Grinch smile this holiday season! Sponsored by Associated Bank and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.. Media Partners are Fox 6 and Wisconsin Public Radio.

ELF - The Musical runs November 23 - December 29, 2019 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately two hours, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 18+.

Artistic Director Jeff Frank had this to say about ELF - The Musical, "Coming off the rousing success of our first full-length musical MATILDA, we decided to bring another lovable character to our stages in this holiday spectacular, featuring Buddy the Elf. Take the movie we all know and love - add a sprinkle of infectious music and over-the-top dance numbers and you've got the perfect recipe for a little holiday magic. Hilarious and heartwarming - ELF is a perfect holiday fit for the entire family."

Director Jeff Schaetzke added, "ELF is perfect play choice for First Stage because we have the best of both worlds - a wonderful professional cast, and the best young performers from the best Theater Academy training program. Buddy the Elf sees things from a child's perspective and loves the youthful holiday spirit, and that's what we experience all the time at First Stage. We want audiences to remember and experience that youthful joy - we all have some childhood memories of the holidays, spending time together and getting others to feel that spirit. That's what Buddy and the elves want to instill in the adults and everyone around. We invite our audiences to come to beautiful downtown Milwaukee, and experience the best that Milwaukee theater and family entertainment has to offer."

The adult cast for ELF - The Musical at First Stage includes: Adam LaSalle, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Buddy; Alan Ball, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Walter; Bree Beelow, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Sara/Macy's Sales Woman/Ensemble; Kelly Doherty, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Deb/Mrs. Claus; Marques Causey, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Store Manager/Greenway; Natalie Ford,Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Emily; Steve Watts, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Santa Claus/Second Guard; Indalecio De Jesus Valentin as Sam/Matthews/Ensemble/Understudy for Mr. LaSalle; Rachel Whyte as Jovie/Dance Captain; Kamilah Lay as Office Intern/Ensemble; Austin Nelson, Jr. as Office Intern/Ensemble; Jenna Martinez as Understudy for Ms. Lay; Carrie Gray as Understudy for Ms. Doherty and Ms. Ford; Elise O'Connell as Understudy for Ms. Beelow and Ms. Whyte; Donnie Williams as Understudy for Mr. Causey and Mr. Watts; Bizen Ghebregziabiher as Understudy for Mr. Nelson and Mr. Valentin and Jeff Schaetzke as Understudy for Mr. Ball.

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Sparklejolly Cast include:Alex Radtke (from Cedarburg) as Michael; Terynn Erby-Walker (from Milwaukee) as Teen Girl;Adelaide Schaetzke (from Whitefish Bay) as Teen Girl; Jasmine Love (from Milwaukee) as Teen Girl; Paige Landrum(from Grafton) as Teen Girl; Jack Costa (from Menomonee Falls) as Teen Boy; Derrick Sanders (from Milwaukee) as Teen Boy; Natalie Rhodes (from Nashotah) as Elf Girl; Reese Bell (from Cedarburg) as Elf Girl; Marin Wheeler (from Cedarburg) as Elf Girl; Claire Oliver (from Nashotah) as Elf Girl; Oliver Kelley (from Germantown) as Elf Boy and Shawn Parish (from Milwaukee) as Elf Boy.

Young Performers in the Twinglejingly Cast include: Nolan Zellermayer (from Milwaukee) as Michael; Eleanor Hannan(from Wauwatosa) as Teen Girl; Mackenzie Ross (from Sheboygan) as Teen Girl; Salomé White (from Whitefish Bay) Teen Girl; Grace Scott (from Pewaukee) as Teen Girl; Jonathan Edwards (from Milwaukee) as Teen Boy; Nicholas Hollenbeck (from Oconomowoc) as Teen Boy; Amirah Muhammad (from Milwaukee) as Elf Girl; Ellie Boyce (from Nashotah) as Elf Girl; Annie Sturtz (from Waukesha) as Elf Girl; Madison Jones (from West Allis) as Elf Girl; Charlie Elliott (from Milwaukee) as Elf Boy and Liam Eddy (from Hartland) as Elf Boy.

The Artistic Staff for ELF - The Musical includes: Jeff Schaetzke (Director/Music Director/ Understudy for Mr. Ball/Director of Artistic Operations); Josh Robinson (Assistant Music Director); Katelin Zelon (Choreographer); Kristin Ellert (Scenic Designer); Marisa Abbott, USAA, (Lighting Designer); Melissa Torchia (Costume Designer); Erin Paige(Sound Designer); James Fletcher (Fight Choreographer); Melissa L. Wanke, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Stage Manager), Julia Xiong, Member of Actors' Equity Association (Assistant Stage Manager) and Carrie Johns (Second Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $22 - Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.





