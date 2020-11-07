$15 Million in Grants Awarded to 385 Cultural Organizations Across Wisconsin

The program will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants has been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin. The program will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic.

"These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin's tourism industry and local economies," said Gov. Evers. "This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature, and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.

"Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit," said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. "We're all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters, and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again."

More information regarding the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program is available here. A full list of grant winners is available here.

