Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Michael Hisamoto - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre
Runners-Up: Melanie Aue & Kayla Harwood - Let Me Be Your Star - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild, Sandy Bremer - YOU'D NEVER BELIEVE IT! - Farmers Alley Theatre, Stacey Barrett - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stagecrafters
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Spencer Genrich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild
Runners-Up: Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Chaz Sanders - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre, Sarah Nowak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tallie Carter - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Deborah Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Meaghan Bryant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk, Anthony Paul Cavaretta - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Marcus D. Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre
Runners-Up: Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Trinity Bird - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk, Ryan Aman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Trinity Bird - DESERT SONG - The Sauk
Runners-Up: Josie Stec - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players, Demetria Thomas - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre, Len Fisher - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre, LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Crosby Slept - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Valerie Compau - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Angela Forant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk, Katy Atwell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Adam Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Alex Thompson - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre, Kristi Gautsche - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk, Tamara Marla Hornby - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild
Best Musical
Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild
Runners-Up: THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre, KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre
Runners-Up: LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre, DESERT SONG - The Sauk, SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Amber Woollcott (Reno) - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Courtney Perttula - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Leonard Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Deen VanLoo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Violet Wang - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre
Runners-Up: Emily Monk - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk, Sydnee Corbin - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players, Shayne Beasley-Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre
Best Play
Winner: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre
Runners-Up: ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players, LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre, RUMORS - Inspire Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild
Runners-Up: Ron Boyle - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk, Doug Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Doug Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Chris Goosman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: PJ JU - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre, Vaughn Louks - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts, Tony Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Dara Pardon - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Melanie Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Andy Orscheln - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre, Bruce Crews - CINDERELLA - The Sauk
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Mike Sutton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk
Runners-Up: Brie VanHollebeke - LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre, Josie Stec - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre, Tom Pagano - LEADING LADIES - St. Dunstans
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre
Runners-Up: HOW TO EAT FRIED WORMS - The Sauk, THE JUNGLE BOOK - Southgate Community Players, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Croswell Opera House
Runners-Up: Hope Repertory Theatre, The Sauk, Inspire Theater