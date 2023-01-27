Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 27, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Michael Hisamoto - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre

Runners-Up: Melanie Aue & Kayla Harwood - Let Me Be Your Star - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild, Sandy Bremer - YOU'D NEVER BELIEVE IT! - Farmers Alley Theatre, Stacey Barrett - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stagecrafters

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Spencer Genrich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild

Runners-Up: Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Chaz Sanders - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre, Sarah Nowak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tallie Carter - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Deborah Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Meaghan Bryant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk, Anthony Paul Cavaretta - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Marcus D. Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre

Runners-Up: Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Trinity Bird - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk, Ryan Aman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Trinity Bird - DESERT SONG - The Sauk

Runners-Up: Josie Stec - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players, Demetria Thomas - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre, Len Fisher - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre, LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Crosby Slept - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Valerie Compau - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Angela Forant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk, Katy Atwell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Adam Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Alex Thompson - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre, Kristi Gautsche - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk, Tamara Marla Hornby - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild

Best Musical

Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild

Runners-Up: THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre, KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre

Runners-Up: LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre, DESERT SONG - The Sauk, SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Amber Woollcott (Reno) - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Courtney Perttula - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Leonard Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Deen VanLoo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Violet Wang - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre

Runners-Up: Emily Monk - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk, Sydnee Corbin - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players, Shayne Beasley-Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre

Best Play

Winner: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre

Runners-Up: ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players, LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre, RUMORS - Inspire Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild

Runners-Up: Ron Boyle - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk, Doug Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House, Doug Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chris Goosman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: PJ JU - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre, Vaughn Louks - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts, Tony Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Dara Pardon - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Melanie Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild, Andy Orscheln - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre, Bruce Crews - CINDERELLA - The Sauk

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Mike Sutton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk

Runners-Up: Brie VanHollebeke - LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre, Josie Stec - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre, Tom Pagano - LEADING LADIES - St. Dunstans

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre

Runners-Up: HOW TO EAT FRIED WORMS - The Sauk, THE JUNGLE BOOK - Southgate Community Players, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Croswell Opera House

Runners-Up: Hope Repertory Theatre, The Sauk, Inspire Theater



