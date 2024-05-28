ThumbCoast Theaters Presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An unforgettable story of friendship, the timeless wisdom of older generations, and healing lessons on loss and grief, Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Album runs June 7 – 30 at The Boardwalk Theatre.

Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Detroiter, Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist and radio broadcaster, at a time when he was driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie's appearance on Nightline and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

After being confronted with his diagnosis Morrie states, ““I had two ways to go at that point. I could be angry at the world, want nothing to do with it, say, ‘Why me?' Or I could say, ‘Maybe this gives me something new to share.' I chose the latter. What I'm trying to do is to live as fully and as deeply as I can in my time left. Just because I'm dying doesn't mean I have to be taking. I can be giving, too.” Throughout the show, Morrie's lines are both profound and funny. Even though ailing, his wit and sense of humor remain till the end.

Kez Settle makes her directing debut with ThumbCoast Theaters with area theater veterans Phil Hughes as Mitch and Tony Amato as Morrie. Kez's vision for the show focuses on the special relationship between the two characters, the actors excel in their genuine storytelling, and Mitch Albom's writing shines.

Tuesdays with Morrie is produced in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. and runs June 7 - 30 at The Boardwalk Theatre. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.

