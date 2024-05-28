Tipping Point Theatre Presents Eric Gutman's FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tipping Point Theatre's Summer Sessions series continues on June 8th with Eric Gutman's From Broadway to Obscurity, a musical exploration of one man's struggle to get to the top of his game, and the struggle to find his place once the game has ended.

Winner of Best Solo Show (musical) at the 2016 Orlando Fringe Festival. Weaving together beloved songs from musical theatre and popular music, dead-on celebrity impressions, and sneak peeks at what goes on backstage at one of the biggest hits in Broadway history, Gutman, who made the transition from Broadway star to suburban Michigan dad, will share his extraordinary gifts with audiences in this thrilling concert experience.

"Any excuse to bring my show to my hometown is a privilege and honor," states Gutman. "To have Tipping Point Theatre allow me to tell my story in their beautiful and intimate space will be an incredible way to showcase the true heart and soul of the show and how personal it is."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for From Broadway to Obscurity are $35 and are available for purchase by visiting www.tippingpointtheatre.com, calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003, or by visiting the Ticket Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167. The Ticket Office is open Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to every performance.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT THEATRE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) celebrates live theatre by producing a wide range of vibrant, diverse, thought-provoking programming, promoting local and upcoming artists, and providing arts educational outreach to the Northville community and southeast Michigan. Incorporated as a professional, non-profit 501(c)3 organization in the state of Michigan, TPT opened its doors in 2007 and operates under the direction of local artist Julia Glander, and is led by Board President Nannette Ret. TPT produces five main stage productions in a typical season in addition to special events and community education and outreach efforts, and operates out of its own 143-seat theatre in the heart of downtown Northville, MI. TPT is the recipient of over 35 regional theatre award nominations (with eight wins), and is a regular recipient of support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Shubert Foundation.

