The Inspired Acting Company Announces A DOLL'S HOUSE, And More for Second Season Lineup

The Inspired Acting Company has announced its second season, featuring a dynamic mix of plays and a musical that promises to continue the momentum built during its successful inaugural season. Following six critically acclaimed productions, the company is set to deliver another year of theatrical experiences.

“We are immensely proud of the incredible response to our first season and are excited to build on that success with a diverse and compelling selection of shows for our second season. Each of these productions offers something unique and thought-provoking, and we look forward to sharing these powerful stories with our community,” said Jeff Thomakos, Producing Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company.

The Inspired Acting Company's Second Season opens this Fall on September 20 through October 6 with the Michigan premiere of “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarias. Personal dramas collide with literary debates when the book club allows a documentary crew to film their intellectual banter. Secrets spill, tensions flare, and reality gets a bit tangled with fiction. With a dash of humor and a sprinkle of heart, “The Book Club Play” dives into friendship, identity, and the magic of storytelling, nudging the audience to ponder the role of books in their own crazy adventures. A hilarious roller coaster ride through the wild world of book clubs.

The season continues November 15 through December 1, 2024, with the Michigan premiere of “Moon Man Walk” by James Ijames. After receiving news of his mother's passing, Spencer returns to his Philadelphia hometown to arrange her funeral. During this emotional trip, Spencer meets a captivating yet enigmatic stranger, comes across an astronaut stranded on the moon, solves the mystery of his absent father, and learns how his past influences his present. This captivating and lyrical journey transcends the bounds of time and space, leading us from Philadelphia to the moon and back. A magical story about love, family, and the secrets we keep.

Apr. 25 through May 11, 2025, The Inspired Acting Company will present the Michigan premiere of a modern adaptation of Ibsen's “A Doll's House” by Amy Herzog. Woman. Wife. Mother. Human Being.

Nora, a happy wife and mother, has her illusions shattered when her husband's upcoming promotion reveals the unforeseen consequence of a desperate choice she made in her past. Amy Herzog's modern adaptation of Ibsen's iconic play, “A Doll's House,” revives the timeless tale in a concise and contemporary 110-minute production. This enduring classic raises questions of freedom, individuality, and the pursuit of self-fulfillment, maintaining its relevance and impact on audiences over a century later.

The Michigan premiere of the musical “NOW. HERE.THIS.” will be presented July 11 through 27, 2025. Written by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, the creators of the renowned musical, [title of show], this lively and introspective musical revolves around four friends in a science museum as they navigate through life's challenges and triumphs, delving into themes such as friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness. Through a mix of amusing and heartfelt musical performances, the characters reminisce about their past adventures and appreciate the beauty of living in the present moment. With its engaging music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and clever dialogue, "Now. Here. This." is a tribute to the journey of life and the joy of embracing the now. A musical about the science of ourselves.

The Inspired Acting Company is located at 1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, MI 48390. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 for plays and $45 for musicals, with discounts for Under 30/Over 65. Tickets and season subscriptions may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org, by calling (248) 863-9953, or at the box office prior to each performance. There is ample free parking.

