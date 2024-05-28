Video: The Broadway Dance Community Hits the Red Carpet at the Chita Rivera Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's best dancers and choreographers came together last week to celebrate the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, at which Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more were amongst the big winners.

At this year's ceremony, Bernadette Peters received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Mayte Natalio (Suffs) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award. Addiditionally, Phil LaDuca received the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.

View a full list of winners and watch as the nominees, honorees, and special guests walk the red carpet on the special night.