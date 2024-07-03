Spotlight: GUYS AND DOLLS at The Berman Center for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicely Theatre Group will to present its 2024 production of the Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Show dates and times are as follows: Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 14 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm; Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 21 at 2:00pm.

The cast includes Patrick Lane as Sky Masterson, Tom Pagano as Nathan Detroit, Erin Johnson as Adelaide, Sarah Noble as Sarah Brown, Alexander Cousins as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Jeffrey LaMothe as Benny Southstreet, Benjamin Feliciano as Big Jule, Michael McKiddy as Harry the Horse, Udi Kapen as Lt. Brannigan, Jeff Steinhauer as Arvide Abernathy, Kaela Green as General Cartwright, Amanda Williams as Martha, Catherine Flores as Agatha and Daniel DeRey as Calvin. Our Hotbox Dancers are Joey Rankin, Faith Green, Ever Liedel, Aaliyah Flint, Mollie Cardella, Mirabella Ziegler, Emily Wilson and Danielle Vogler. Our Crap Shooters are Dave Roy, Kevyn Roessler, Trenton Patterson, Toby Gittleman, Matthew Sell, Christopher Bateson, Jaden Kellman and Marcus Laban.

Guys and Dolls is presented with support from the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation.

