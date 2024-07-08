Monty Python's SPAMALOT Comes to Circle Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circle Theatre will hit the middle of their 2024 Season with Monty Python’s Spamalot, a hilarious musical spoof of the blockbuster movie, Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Winner of three Tony® Awards this outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this musical features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Travel along with Arthur, and his servant Patsy, as he recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest, including Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad.

Monty Python’s Spamalot, directed by Will Gearring, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Join us for a night of endless laughs and killer performances from this stellar cast! The show runs July 11-13, 17-2, and 24-27, with July 21 being a matinee showing.

This season, Circle Theatre will finish off the season with A Raisin in the Sun and Urinetown, the Musical. For more information on Circle Theatre’s 2024 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.





Comments