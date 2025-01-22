KAIROS Rolling World Premiere to be Presented by Theatre NOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre NOVA will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of “KAIROS” by Lisa Sanaye Dring, directed by Producing Artistic Director Briana O’Neal. This love story opens on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and runs through March 16, 2025, with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM, plus special matinees on Saturday, 2/15, 3/1, and 3/15 at 3 PM, and evenings on Sunday, 2/23, and 3/9 at 6 PM. Single tickets are $30.

“Kairos” tells the story of Gina and David, whose budding relationship is upended by the advent of a groundbreaking medical procedure that grants immortality to a select few. As they navigate the thrilling early days of falling in love, they’re forced to grapple with the profound question: What happens to love, commitment, and care when mortality is no longer a factor?

Featuring a stellar cast, including Josie Eli Herman (Gina) and Mike Sandusky (David), and a talented Production Team with MONICA SPENCER (set), Jade Guerriero (lights), Kennikki Jones-Jones (sound), Carla Milarch (props), and Elise Blochwitz (stage manager), “Kairos” promises to blend hilarious rom-com moments with heartfelt reflection on life and love.

Actress Josie Eli Herman shared her perspective on the play: “Our culture can sometimes prioritize youth and superficial beauty over happiness, self-acceptance, deep connection, and love. The characters of Kairos struggle to find their way and their connection to each other in a world not so different from our own. It beautifully rides the line between a hilarious rom-com and a heartfelt reflection on life and love.”

Actor Mike Sandusky, who plays David, added: “I hope the audience gains a greater appreciation for our time in this universe and our choices. The time we have is so precious, and what we choose to do with it affects not only us but also those around us. I hope the audience leaves knowing that we should approach every day with care, understanding a new piece of ourselves as we grow through life.”

“Kairos” is part of the National New Play Network’s (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere program, which facilitates the development and production of new plays through a series of distinct productions at multiple theatres. Partner theaters for this premiere include Know Theatre of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH) and East West Players (Los Angeles, CA). According to NNPN, this flagship initiative incentivizes collaboration, builds momentum for a play’s future, and ensures the playwright is integral to the development process. Learn more at nnpn.org.

Founding Artistic Director Carla Milarch reflected on the play’s resonance: “This play deals with love and time, two of the most universally mystifying forces in the human experience. As someone married for 17 years, I've become aware of how time works its way on love, both reinforcing and demolishing it. But love also works its way on time. In a strong relationship, time becomes irrelevant after a while. This play asks: What happens if one of these components changes in such a fundamental way? So much good juicy stuff to chew on!”

In celebration of its 10th anniversary season, Theatre NOVA proudly presents a full lineup of six world-premiere productions, highlighting the organization’s decade-long commitment to championing the importance of new plays and emerging playwrights. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join us in celebrating a milestone year with some of the most innovative and thought-provoking new works yet!

