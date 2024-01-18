INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL Will Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre

Into the Side of a Hill will run February 2-18, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL Will Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre Flint Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of James Anthony Tyler's Into the Side of a Hill, directed and choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin. The new play will run February 2-18, 2024.

The cast will feature Freddie FultonDavid GusterBrandon Micheal HallVictor MusoniBrian Sullivan Taylor and Antonio Michael Woodard.

Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested. Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival.

The creative team includes: Sydney Lynne (Scenic Design), Celeste Jennings (Costume Design), Levi J. Wilkins (Lighting Design), Jeremiah Davison (Sound Design), Mia Irwin (Props Design), and Kaila Madison (Stage Managed).




