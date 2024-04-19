Rosedale Community Players to Present AN INSPECTOR CALLS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southfield, Michigan - The Rosedale Community Players are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. Set in April 1912, this gripping play delves into the lives of a wealthy family haunted by a tragic suicide. As secrets unravel, the characters find themselves entangled in a web of guilt, deception, and social conscience.

Don't miss this thought-provoking production that challenges our understanding of morality, responsibility, and class values.

Inspector Goole shows up suddenly, interrupting a family celebration. "The Inspector is a mysterious character with unknown origins who interrogates the Birling family over their involvement in the suicide of a young woman earlier that day," says Larry Rink, of Royal Oak, Rink portrays the mysterious inspector.

The members of the Birling Family start to unravel as the Inspector interrogates each of them.

That cast also includes George Baughman, Cody Berger, Danielle Blessing, Jaimee Giammanco, Karen McHugh, and Michael Hale. It is directed by Claudia Scott and Assistant Directed by Sheryl Faber Vachon.

The show runs April 26 - May 11 at Rosedale Community Players performing at 17029 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Southfield, MI

Join us as we bring J.B. Priestley's classic to life on stage. Let the mystery unfold, the secrets emerge, and the questions resonate in An Inspector Calls.

The Rosedale Community Players have been producing exceptional community theatre since 1969. Drawing members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas, they continue to uphold their commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.