CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL Opens The 2024 Season At Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will kick off their 2024 Season with their Magic Circle production, Curious George and The Golden Meatball, a musical for youth audiences.

Join Curious George, the inquisitive, lovable monkey-star of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show in a brand new musical. All You-Can-Eat Meatball Day comes just once a year. George had been waiting all month for that day, a day almost bigger than his birthday! On Meatball Day, George helped his friend, Chef Pisghetti, cook some delicious meatballs and serve them to the hungry crowd. But this year, the crowd had vanished! Determined to help his friend, George goes on a mission to enter the Chef's meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest in Rome. With every swing and flip, George takes the audience through a fun-filled adventure, in which he learns more about Rome… and meatballs…and the secret ingredient to cooking!

Curious George and The Golden Meatball, directed by Josie Gonzalez, will be performed at the Aquinas College Performing Arts Center. Join us to go on a trip with George to learn about friendship, fun, and of course, meatballs! The show runs May 2-5, with both night and matinee performances. Tickets are available for purchase at $15 at circletheatre.org or by calling the box office at 616.456.6656.

This season, Circle Theatre will present Tick, Tick…BOOM!, You Can't Take it With You, Monty Python's Spamalot, A Raisin in the Sun, and Urinetown the Musical! For more information on Circle Theatre's 2024 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

About Circle Theatre

For 71 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.

