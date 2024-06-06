Charlie Wilson Comes to FIM Capitol Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Founding member and lead singer of the legendary Gap Band Charlie Wilson will bring his power to FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. June 20 in a show that will feature his vocal prowess and award-winning musicality.

Wilson gained international superstardom with smash funk hits like “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Party Train” and “Burn Rubber on Me” during his time with the Gap Band, which first hit the music scene in the early 1970s. As a solo artist, Wilson has topped the R&B charts with 13 number-one hit singles, garnered 13 Grammy® nominations, authored a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir, “I Am Charlie Wilson,” received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award and an award from the NAACP. He was also recently honored with the 2,770th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January earlier this year after being presented with a star on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022. Wilson was twice named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist and named Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most number-one hit songs in three decades.

In recent years, Wilson joined the critically acclaimed Culture Tour with New Edition and Jodeci, sold out two solo headlining arena tours – Forever Charlie and In It To Win It – and joined Bruno Mars on one of the single highest-grossing concert tours of all time, the 24K Magic Tour.

Now affectionately known to younger generations as “Uncle Charlie,” a nickname bestowed upon him by Snoop Dogg, Wilson is one of the most sought-after voices in music. His collaborations with acclaimed and innovative artists include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Nas and Tyler, The Creator.

Over time, Wilson has survived drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness and prostate cancer, emerging victorious. Now sober for nearly three full decades, “Uncle Charlie” says, “I wouldn’t have believed I’d be where I am right now. I thank God for allowing me to be here.”

﻿Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, by calling (810) 237-7333 or at FIM Ticket Center box office locations at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work

Comments