AMERICAN HERO by Bess Wohl to be Presented by Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Toledo Rep This Month

The show will be performed Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 14th at 2:30 pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Avon Players Present FIRST DATE Next Month Photo 2 Avon Players Present FIRST DATE Next Month
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit Photo 3 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Toledo Rep will present American Hero by Bess Wohl May 12th - 14th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams St., Toledo, OH 43604.

At a toasted subs franchise in the local mall, three up-and-coming "sandwich artists"-a teenager, a single mom, and a downsized refugee from corporate banking-are perfecting the mustard-to-cheese ratio according to the company manual. But when their shot at the American dream is interrupted by a series of strange events, they become unlikely allies in a post-recession world. American Hero is a supersized dark comedy about life, liberty, and the pursuit of sandwiches.

Theater veteran Fran Martone directs a cast that includes Abbey Casino as Shari, Liam Elli as Bob, Jeffrey Adam Guion as Ted, and Hali Malecki as Jamie.

Photo credit: Fran Martone. Liam Ellis (left), Abbey Casino (right).

The show will be performed Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 14th at 2:30 pm. All performances will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams Street in downtown Toledo.

To purchase tickets of for more information, please visit www.toledorep.org or call (419) 243-9277




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years Photo
Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years

Stagecrafters will celebrate 100 years of entertainment at the Historic Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, MI.

Broadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets for HADESTOWN Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets for HADESTOWN

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of HADESTOWN. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability. Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together.

THE INHERITANCE Comes to The Ringwald Theatre Photo
THE INHERITANCE Comes to The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance.

Oakland University To Present YO, VIKINGS! A Musical, On May 19 And 21 Photo
Oakland University To Present YO, VIKINGS! A Musical, On May 19 And 21

Come set sail on May 19 and 21 as Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents Yo, Vikings!, a fantastic adventure that combines sweeping melodies, thrilling Viking chants, and funky rock 'n roll with a beautiful, heart-warming story to engage and excite every member of the family.


More Hot Stories For You

Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 YearsHistoric Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Broadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets for HADESTOWNBroadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets for HADESTOWN
THE INHERITANCE Comes to The Ringwald TheatreTHE INHERITANCE Comes to The Ringwald Theatre
Circle Theatre Is Bringing The British Invasion To West MichiganCircle Theatre Is Bringing The British Invasion To West Michigan

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Back in Here
Motor City Theatre (5/05-5/07)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/13-5/13)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The WONDERFUL World Tour
Miller Auditorium (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Wharton Center for Performing Arts (6/13-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
The Sauk (5/11-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Can I Help You, Too?
Neighborhood Theatre Group (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosí fan tutte (Mozart opera)
Varner Recital Hall (5/07-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gathering Blue
The Sauk (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Over the River and Through the Woods, by Joe DiP
A Wilde Theatre (5/12-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU