AMERICAN HERO by Bess Wohl to be Presented by Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Toledo Rep This Month

The show will be performed Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 14th at 2:30 pm.
Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Toledo Rep will present American Hero by Bess Wohl May 12th - 14th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams St., Toledo, OH 43604.
At a toasted subs franchise in the local mall, three up-and-coming "sandwich artists"-a teenager, a single mom, and a downsized refugee from corporate banking-are perfecting the mustard-to-cheese ratio according to the company manual. But when their shot at the American dream is interrupted by a series of strange events, they become unlikely allies in a post-recession world. American Hero is a supersized dark comedy about life, liberty, and the pursuit of sandwiches.
Theater veteran Fran Martone directs a cast that includes Abbey Casino as Shari, Liam Elli as Bob, Jeffrey Adam Guion as Ted, and Hali Malecki as Jamie.
Photo credit: Fran Martone. Liam Ellis (left), Abbey Casino (right).
The show will be performed Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 14th at 2:30 pm. All performances will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams Street in downtown Toledo.
To purchase tickets of for more information, please visit www.toledorep.org or call (419) 243-9277
|Back in Here
Motor City Theatre (5/05-5/07) CAST
|John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/13-5/13) PHOTOS
|Blippi: The WONDERFUL World Tour
Miller Auditorium (6/13-6/13)
|Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Wharton Center for Performing Arts (6/13-6/18)
|Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
The Sauk (5/11-5/21)
|Can I Help You, Too?
Neighborhood Theatre Group (5/12-5/21)
|Cosí fan tutte (Mozart opera)
Varner Recital Hall (5/07-5/07)
|Gathering Blue
The Sauk (6/08-6/11)
|Over the River and Through the Woods, by Joe DiP
A Wilde Theatre (5/12-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW