Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, has announced the nominations in 20 competitive categories for the 2022-2023 theater season. A total of 45 productions at 22 different theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of more than 30 experienced judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).



For participating theaters, Zoetic Stage topped the list with 20 nominations, followed by Maltz Jupiter Theater with 19, 18 for GableStage, Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton with 14, Palm Beach Dramaworks with nine, and Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and Slow Burn Theatre Company tied with eight nominations each. Collectively, 120 nominations were distributed among 17 different theaters.



Next to Normal at Zoetic Stage is the production that garnered the most individual nominations (11) and nabbing nine each are A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Native Gardens at GableStage. Zoetic Stage received seven nominations for American Rhapsody, and getting six each are Bright Star at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, One More Yesterday by Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton, and Sweet Charity at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.



The 46th Annual Carbonell Awards will be presented on Monday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $37 each (including facility fee) and are available for purchase online at Click Here.



Carbonell Award Nominations 2023

Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical

+ American Rhapsody, by Michael McKeever (Zoetic Stage)

+ Dorothy’s Dictionary, by E.M. Lewis (Theatre Lab)

+ Last Night in Inwood, by Alix Sobler (Theatre Lab)

+ One More Yesterday, by Ronnie Larsen, Dennis Manning & Bobby Peaco (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ The Prisoners, by Ronnie Larsen (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ #GRACED, by Vanessa Garcia (Zoetic Stage)



Outstanding Production, Play

+ A Doll’s House, Part 2 (GableStage)

+ Anna in the Tropics (Miami New Drama)

+ Elián (Miami New Drama)

+ Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Red Speedo (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Twelve Angry Men (Palm Beach Dramaworks)



Outstanding Direction, Play

+ Victoria Collado, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Nilo Cruz, Anna in the Tropics (Miami New Drama)

+ Ronnie Larsen, The Prisoners (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Stuart Meltzer, Red Speedo (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Bari Newport, A Doll’s House, Part 2 (GableStage)

+ Dámaso Rodríguez, El Huracán (GableStage)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

+ Kevin Cruz, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Jovon Jacobs, Topdog/Underdog (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ David Kwiat, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Brendan Powers, A Doll’s House, Part 2 (GableStage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, Red Speedo (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Alex Weisman, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

+ Rachel Burttram, A Doll’s House Part 2 (GableStage)

+ Patricia Connolly, 4000 Miles (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Diana Garle, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Elizabeth Price, What the Constitution Means to Me (City Theatre)

+ Adriana Sevan, El Huracán (GableStage)

+ Barbara Sloan, Native Gardens (GableStage)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

+ Dennis Creaghan, Twelve Angry Men (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Chris Anthony Ferrer, Red Speedo (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ David Kwiat, Twelve Angry Men (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Gabriell Salgado, El Huracán (GableStage)

+ Stephen Trovillion, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)

+ Tom Wahl, Twelve Angry Men (Palm Beach Dramaworks)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

+ Francine Birns, Over the River and Through the Woods (West Boca Theatre Company)

+ Lindsey Corey, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)

+ Patti Gardner, Last Night in Inwood (Theatre Lab)

+ Melissa Ann Hubicsak, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Women of Wilton)

+ Saundra Santiago, Anna in the Tropics (Miami New Drama)

+ Laura Turnbull, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)



Outstanding Production, Musical

+ A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jersey Boys (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Mary Poppins (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Oliver! (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ The Little Mermaid (Area Stage)



Outstanding Direction, Musical

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Mary Poppins (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Norb Joerder, Anything Goes (The Wick Theatre)

+ Ronnie Larsen, One More Yesterday (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Stuart Meltzer, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Marcos Santana, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jennifer Werner, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

+ Nick Anastasia, Honeymoon in Vegas (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Scott Cote, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Nate Promkul, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Ben Sandomir, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Sky Seals, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Jesse Swimm, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

+ Aaron Bower, Anything Goes (The Wick Theatre)

+ Kimberly Doreen Burns, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Gabi Gonzalez, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Jeni Hacker, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Angie Radosh, One More Yesterday (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Jennifer Sanchez, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

+ Tico Chiriboga, The Little Mermaid (Area Stage)

+ Sean William Davis, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Robert Koutras, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Jeremy Morse, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Joseph Morell, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Andrew Sellon, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

+ Dalia Aleman, Honeymoon in Vegas (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Toddra Brunson, One More Yesterday (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Ashley McManus, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Paulette Oliva, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Leah Sessa, Anything Goes (The Wick Theatre)

+ Alexandra Van Hasselt, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)



Outstanding Music Direction

+ Eric Alsford, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Caryl Fantel, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Caryl Fantel, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Bobby Peaco, One More Yesterday (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Andrew Davis Sotomayor, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael Ursua, Mary Poppins (Slow Burn Theatre)

Outstanding Choreography

+ Oren Korenblum, Anything Goes (The Wick Theatre)

+ Oren Korenblum, One More Yesterday (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Shannon Mullen, Footloose: The Musical (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Ariel Reid, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Marcos Santana, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Trent Soyster, Newsies (Slow Burn Theatre)

Outstanding Scenic Design, Play, or Musical

+ Melquisedel Dominguez Cadena, Red Speedo (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ David Goldstein, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Adam Koch, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Frank J. Oliva, The Little Mermaid (Area Stage)

+ Frank J. Oliva, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Bert Scott, 4000 Miles (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

+ Blanca Forzán, El Huracán (Gable Stage)

+ Tony Galaska, A Doll’s House, Part 2 (GableStage)

+ Eric Nelson, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Eric Nelson, What the Constitution Means to Me (City Theatre)

+ Cory Pattak, Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Thomas Shorrock, Dorothy’s Dictionary (Theatre Lab)



Outstanding Sound Design, Play, or Musical

+ Roger Arnold, Topdog/Underdog (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Matt Corey, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Matt Corey, Refuge (Theatre Lab)

+ Matt Corey, Next to Normal (Zoetic Stage)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Newsies (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Zachariah Rosenbaum, Million Dollar Quartet (The Wick Theatre)



Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

+ Angie Esposito, Topdog/Underdog (Main Street Players)

+ Mika Eubanks, Jersey Boys (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Camilla Haith, Native Gardens (GableStage)

+ Ellis Tillman, Bright Star (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Ellis Tillman, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Gema Valdés & Vladimir Cuenca, Hierro (ARCA Images)

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

+ Steven Covey for Video Projection Design, #GRACED (Zoetic Stage)

+ Delavega for Video Direction, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)

+ Tyler Johnson Grimes for Foley Design, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Life Radio Play (New City Players)

+ Jeni Hacker, Movement Coordinator, American Rhapsody (Zoetic Stage)

+ David A. Hyland for Fight Choreography, Twelve Angry Men (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Hannah Wasileski for Projection Design, Create Dangerously (Miami New Drama)



In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 46th annual Carbonell Awards will also present seven Special Awards selected by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors, including The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to longtime South Florida theatre critic and Carbonell judge Christine Dolen, a repeat winner that originally received the honor 22 years ago. The distinguished recipients of the other six Special Awards will be announced soon.



As part of the 2023 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships will each be presented to Diane Danyang Li (Broward County), Emily Moreland (Palm Beach County), and Addison Doris Stone (Miami-Dade County).



The Carbonell Awards Ceremony on November 13 is being produced by distinguished playwright, actor, and designer Michael McKeever and Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage—both of whom have won multiple Carbonell Awards and previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Ceremonies.



Sponsors of the 46th Annual Carbonell Awards include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Broward Cultural Division, Marj O’Neill Butler, Carbonell Sculptures Ltd., Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, John Knox Village, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, The Dennis C. Moss Center (formerly The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center), OutClique Magazine, South Florida Theater Magazine, South Florida Theatre League, and Donald R. Walters, P.A.



About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the excellence and diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting various Special Awards.



Along with New York’s Drama Desk and Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation’s oldest regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.’s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after the internationally renowned sculptor Manuel Carbonell, who designed the signature solid bronze and marble award given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 46 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.