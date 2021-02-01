Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zoetic Stage Kicks Off ZOETIC SCHMOETIC Improv Comedy Show

February 27, March 27 and April 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Zoetic Stage Kicks Off ZOETIC SCHMOETIC Improv Comedy Show

Comedy has never been so safe! Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center present Zoetic Schmoetic, a fun, fast-paced eighty-minute performance of high-energy comedy improv.

Six of South Florida's funniest improv performers will bring a taste of live comedy back to the Arsht Center through various games and stories. With a little help from the socially distanced audience, our actors will thrill and delight with brave, contemporary and Miami-based humor.

Zoetic Schmoetic will feature Clay Cartland, Elena Maria Garcia, Jeni Hacker, Daryl Patrice, Fergie L. Philippe, Gabriell Salgado and be directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer, assisted by Elena Maria Garcia.

The show staged outside, on the Thomson Plaza for the Arts at the Arsht Center will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines. Guests can expect touchless digital ticketing, wellness screenings and temperature checks prior to entry, face coverings (over the mouth and nose) required for all attendees, and light bites and beverages for purchase, delivered directly to your seat.*

Visit www.zoeticstage.org for more information.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Miami Stories   Shows
Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department Celebrates Black History Month Photo

Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department Celebrates Black History Month

Live Outdoor Performances Announced From Zoetic Stage and City Theatre Photo

Live Outdoor Performances Announced From Zoetic Stage and City Theatre

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum and BRiC Present BOCA RATON TECH TALKS Photo

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum and BRiC Present BOCA RATON TECH TALKS

NSAL Star Maker Awards to Honor Boca Ballet Theatres Jane Tyree and Dan Guin Photo

NSAL Star Maker Awards to Honor Boca Ballet Theatre's Jane Tyree and Dan Guin


More Hot Stories For You

  • Performances Added to ...OR DOES IT EXPLODE? At Cleveland Public Theatre
  • The Cleveland Orchestra Promotes Vinay Parameswaran To Associate Conductor
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • CPT Announces Virtual Winter Season: ALIVE ON LINE