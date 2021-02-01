Zoetic Stage Kicks Off ZOETIC SCHMOETIC Improv Comedy Show

Comedy has never been so safe! Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center present Zoetic Schmoetic, a fun, fast-paced eighty-minute performance of high-energy comedy improv.

Six of South Florida's funniest improv performers will bring a taste of live comedy back to the Arsht Center through various games and stories. With a little help from the socially distanced audience, our actors will thrill and delight with brave, contemporary and Miami-based humor.

Zoetic Schmoetic will feature Clay Cartland, Elena Maria Garcia, Jeni Hacker, Daryl Patrice, Fergie L. Philippe, Gabriell Salgado and be directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer, assisted by Elena Maria Garcia.

The show staged outside, on the Thomson Plaza for the Arts at the Arsht Center will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines. Guests can expect touchless digital ticketing, wellness screenings and temperature checks prior to entry, face coverings (over the mouth and nose) required for all attendees, and light bites and beverages for purchase, delivered directly to your seat.*

Visit www.zoeticstage.org for more information.