YoungArts Announces New Artistic Director and Other Promotions

Jewel Malone, Executive Director of YoungArts, today announced promotions and new hires that will help the organization continue to expand programming for YoungArts award winners from the past 40 years and into the future. Lauren Snelling has been promoted to Artistic Director, Rebekah Lanae Lengel has been promoted to Deputy Director, and Tanya Reid joins the organization as Vice President of Finance. Director and photographer Lisa Leone, formerly the Vice President of Artistic Programs, will move into an advisory role as Creative Producer.

Jewel Malone said, "The programming of YoungArts has grown at a remarkable rate since we acquired the Bacardi campus a decade ago. Today, as YoungArts enters its 40th year as the only organization that supports artists across the performing, visual and literary arts and at all stages of their careers, we understand it is time to make organizational changes that will match our growth, increasing our ability to support artists and their creative process."



Lauren Snelling joined YoungArts in 2018 as Senior Director of Alumni Programming. Over the past few years, she has expanded the organization's emerging artist support with a focus on professional development and mentorship, instituted project-based support for mid-career and established artists and rapidly developed the organization's national portfolio of significant cultural partnerships. As Artistic Director, she will be responsible for developing the organization's artistic vision serving a nationwide community of artists, prioritizing equity and access to the organization's programming, overseeing the development and implementation of artistic programs and helping to define and execute strategic organizational goals. Reporting to the Executive Director, Snelling will also manage a team responsible for growing the organization's community, programmatic and production efforts.

Prior to joining YoungArts, Snelling was the founding Artistic Director of OZ Arts Nashville. She has held leadership positions at Park Avenue Armory, Music + Art Management, Melbourne International Arts Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

A native of Miami, Rebekah Lanae Lengel (2000 YoungArts Winner in Writing) joined YoungArts in 2016 and most recently served as Senior Director of Artistic Programs, developing programming for YoungArts award winners. As Deputy Director, Lengel will provide organizational leadership and oversee overall administrative management of the organization, including implementation of strategic objectives and organizational initiatives. Working collaboratively with department leadership, Lengel will help ensure streamlined operations throughout the organization and encourage and model interdepartmental communication.

Lengel has almost two decades of service in the nonprofit arts sector. As a writer and producer of film and contemporary performance, she has supported the development of artists and work that has been presented across North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. She was previously Managing Producer of Miami Light Project and currently serves on the Community Advisory Board for WPBT (South Florida PBS) and the Board of Directors of Voices United and Rosie Herrera Dance Theater.

Tanya Reid joins YoungArts with more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, general management and operations. For five and a half years, she served as the Chief Financial Officer for Miami Children's Museum, where she was a strategic business advisor to the CEO helping to oversee the institution's growth. As YoungArts Vice President of Finance, Reid is responsible for the organization's financial and operational management and for contributing to YoungArts' overall strategic direction.

Lisa Leone has been with YoungArts since 2012, and most recently in the position of Vice President of Artistic Programs. During her tenure, Leone's vision for supporting artists throughout their careers led to the organization's significant programmatic expansion supporting all award winners past and present. Leone also created and implemented regional programs in Miami, Los Angeles and New York; expanded interdisciplinary practices within YoungArts programs; cultivated and established relationships with artists and arts organizations; and revamped and diversified the adjudication process and reviewers. A highly sought-after director and photographer, Leone will transition into serving in a senior adviser role as Creative Producer providing input on regional programming scope and expansion; National YoungArts Week and related programming; continued cultivation of artistic relationships; and developing artist-centered spaces.