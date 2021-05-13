Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The U.S. Presidential Scholars award is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential.

May. 13, 2021  

YoungArts Announces 2021 Presidential Scholars in the Arts

National YoungArts Foundation is congratulating the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award-one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service-is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2022 YoungArts competition will open on June 22, 2021 at youngarts.org/apply.

Jewel Malone, Executive Director of National YoungArts Foundation, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts who are among the leading young artists in the nation across the visual, literary and performing arts. These artists bring fresh voices, perspectives and talents to all that they do, and we look forward to continuing to support them throughout their careers and lives in the arts."

The public will have the opportunity to experience the extraordinary artistry of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts in June during a virtual performance event directed by Tony Award-nominated director, musician and actor Michael Arden (2001 YoungArts Winner in Theater and Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts). Further details to be announced soon.

"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."

Name

Hometown City, State

School

YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline

Whitney Blue

Boulder, CO

Fairview High School

2021, Photography

Maria Carpenter

Wenham, MA

The Governor's Academy

2020, Design Arts

Madelyn Dietz

Saint. Paul, MN

Interlochen Arts Academy

2021, Writing

Andrew Harris

Concord, MA

Middlesex School

2021, Photography

Calvin Hinds

Wayland, MI

Interlochen Arts Academy

2021, Voice

Grace Huh

San Jose, CA

Lynbrook High School

2021, Classical Music

Ramya Iyer

Omaha, NE

Westside High School

2020, Design Arts

Sarah Grace Kimberly

Friendswood, TX

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

2020, Voice

Arden Lloyd

Amherst, MA

Amherst-Pelham Regional High School

2021, Voice

Jalynn McDuffey

Miami, FL

Coral Reef Senior High School

2021, Visual Arts

Allison Park

Sherman Oaks, CA

Harvard-Westlake School

2021, Classical Music

Is Perlman

Miami Beach, FL

Design and Architecture Senior High School

2021, Visual Arts

Arya Pratap

Fremont, CA

Saint Francis High School

2021, Dance

Stephen Savage

Port St. Lucie, FL

Savage Homeschool

2021, Classical Music

Charlotte Sedaka

Sherman Oaks, CA

Viewpoint School

2021, Writing

Kasey Shao

Cincinnati, OH

Walnut Hills High School

2020, Classical Music

Elyse Thomas

Miami, FL

School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson

2021, Writing

Parker Van Ostrand

Sacramento, CA

C.K. McClatchy High School

2021, Classical Music

Katherine Vandermel

Closter, NJ

Bergen County Academies

2021, Writing

Alora Young

Brentwood, TN

Hillsboro High School

2021, Writing


