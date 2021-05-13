YoungArts Announces 2021 Presidential Scholars in the Arts

National YoungArts Foundation is congratulating the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award-one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service-is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2022 YoungArts competition will open on June 22, 2021 at youngarts.org/apply.

Jewel Malone, Executive Director of National YoungArts Foundation, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts who are among the leading young artists in the nation across the visual, literary and performing arts. These artists bring fresh voices, perspectives and talents to all that they do, and we look forward to continuing to support them throughout their careers and lives in the arts."

The public will have the opportunity to experience the extraordinary artistry of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts in June during a virtual performance event directed by Tony Award-nominated director, musician and actor Michael Arden (2001 YoungArts Winner in Theater and Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts). Further details to be announced soon.

"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."