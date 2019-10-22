WORST PLACE ON EARTH Celebrates Podcast Launch Event

The Olympia, playwright/actor Jessica Farr, and playwright/actor Caleb Scott will be presenting an evening of "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" stories to launch the first four episodes of their new podcast based on real-life Florida headlines, called none other than Worst Place on Earth. All of the stories in the podcast are written by and performed by Farr and Scott. The live event will feature performances by four award-winning local actors: Jessica Farr, Bianca Garcia, Noah Levine, and Caleb Scott. The four stories were inspired by actual Florida headlines: "Clearwater man and woman go on drinking binge after stealing two accessibility carts from Wal-Mart", "Brickell influencer busted for illegal activities after flaunting spoils on social media", "Man beats husband with Big Mouth Bass after domestic argument", and "Security guard goes viral after filming his farts". Each of the stories will be performed by the four actors and scored live by local music act Afrobeta. The event is free and open to the public. The duration is approximately one hour with a fifteen minute intermission in between the two half hour acts of the program.

The podcast will be available everywhere you find your podcasts November 2019 with this event commemorating its launch.

More information about the podcast and bios of artists participating in the event below:

There are 20 million people crazy enough to call Florida their home. These are their stories.

Worst Place on Earth (WPOE) is a storytelling podcast, launching in November of 2019, that reimagines the stories behind all those "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" headlines we see popping up in our social media feeds by telling them through the fictionalized perspectives of the men and women who experienced them.

It's easy to laugh at the security guard who was fired for secretly recording his farts and uploading them to YouTube; or the couple who stole a motorized handicap cart from Walmart and drove it down the highway because they didn't feel like walking to the bar; or the man who beat his boyfriend nearly to death with a singing bass fish after arguing about what to have for dinner. But Florida people are people too; and so we are giving a voice to these characters, these Florida locals who truly make this land of ours such a sublimely strange place.

Each story is voiced by a local South Florida performer and scored with music by a Florida musician, curated for each episode.

One Florida. Two actors. A million stories.

November 19th 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Happy Hour and two full open bars available.

Worst Place On Earth

Podcast Launch

Featuring Jessica Farr, Bianca Garcia, Noah Levine, and Caleb Scott. Featuring a musical performance by Afrobeta.

Entry is free and open to the public.





