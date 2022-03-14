UKRAINE NOW! A SOUTH FLORIDA BENEFIT FOR SOLIDARITY Announced

As war tears through the lives of the Ukrainian people, three organizations have teamed up with local talent as well as national and international stars to present "Ukraine Now! A South Florida Benefit for Solidarity" on Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30pm at Zinman Hall, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL, 33428.

Producer Michael Isaacson joins co-hosts Avi Hoffman and Maestro Aaron Kula in welcoming a long list of LIVE performers; many local South Florida celebrities, including acclaimed comedian Sarge, The Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra, Latvian born international singer Aelita, the Robert Sharon Chorale, Cantor Stephen Texon and many more.

In addition to the live performances there will be video messages of hope by viral video stars YidLife Crisis, global Jewish hip-hop sensation Kosha Dillz, Mike Burstyn and Tovah Feldshuh, as well as testimonials from our friends in Ukraine, Moldova and the EU. All donations will benefit Ukraine directly through the Jewish Federation of So.

Palm Beach County Ukraine Emergency Fund https://jewishboca.org/give/ukrainenow/ For ticket info go to https://yilovejewish.org/event/ukraine-now-a-benefit-for-solidarity/ , or call 888-945-6835