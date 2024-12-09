Tovah Feldshuh & Linda Purl To Perform At Delray Beach Playhouse In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two entertainment icons are slated to appear at the Delray Beach Playhouse in January and February 2025.

Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh will bring her show Tovah is Leona! to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center January 3rd & 4th, and then move to the Delray Beach Playhouse from January 6th – 10th where she will perform the show to already sold-out houses.

And Linda Purl, known to millions from both her Broadway and Off-Broadway performances and her running roles on television series such as Happy Days, The Office, Matlock, and The Bold and the Beautiful will present her new show Linda Purl: This Could be the Start at the Delray Beach Playhouse from February 10th – 13th.

Tovah is Leona! features highlights from the Broadway-bound musical Queen of Mean based on the New York Times best-selling biography by Piers Ransdell. The Queen of Mean becomes the Queen of Cabaret as Tovah Feldshuh becomes Leona Helmsley, commenting on and singing about everything from her meteoric rise – to her Real Estate rival Donald Trump.

Linda Purl has enjoyed a robust ongoing theatrical and musical career regionally, on international tours, and in the recording studio. She has paired up with her longtime collaborator and music director Tedd Firth for their fourth album, This Could Be the Start, the basis for this innovative and exciting concert. The music collectively explores what happens when you stand on the edge and take the leap. Things go right, things go wrong too, love awakens, deepens, is lost and yet is inevitable.

Tickets for Tovah is Leona! and Linda Purl: This Could Be the Start are on sale now. Tickets for Tovah is Leona! are $75. (No availability at the Delray Beach Playhouse; limited availability in Pompano).

Tickets for Linda Purl range in price from $65 to $75 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. See below for performance dates and times.

