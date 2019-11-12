The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Launches Miami Residency

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS), the largest producer/presenter of chamber music in America, is pleased to return to the Miami community with the launch of a new, annual CMS Miami Residency to begin in January, 2020. CMS Miami, in conjunction with the Miami Host Committee, will present two public concerts on January 9 and 10 at the historic Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, as well as educational opportunities for talented area high school students. Recalling CMS's robust presence in Miami in the last two decades of the 20th century, the Chamber Music Society is thrilled to return to the cultural life of the city as part of the ongoing celebrations of its 50th Anniversary.

"Miami is a global city and a major hub for the performing and visual arts. We are excited to bring the artistry of CMS to this dynamic city of culture," said CMS Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han. "Part of the mission of CMS is to spread the art of chamber music to new audiences far and wide, and we can't wait to bring incredible performers as well as classics and discoveries of the repertoire to this exciting project."

The concert on January 9 will include performances by pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel, artists who are among the most esteemed and influential classical musicians in the world today. Recipients of Musical America's Musicians of the Year award, the energy and integrity they bring to their concert performances is unmatched. On January 9, Wu Han and Finckel will perform sonatas for piano and cello by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Britten. Wu Han additionally will perform selections for piano from Suite española by Spanish composer and pianist Isaac Albéniz.

The concert on January 10 will celebrate the intoxicating sensuousness of French music with works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Maurice Ravel, and Gabriel Fauré. The program includes early works by Saint-Saëns and Fauré that recreate the elegant atmosphere of 19th-century Parisian salons. In between, the Ravel sonata, written soon after World War I, uses violin and cello to produce a composition of unique, austere beauty. These three inimitable works capture the essence of pure melody in its most delightful and potent form.

CMS's long-held commitment to education and community outreach as a bedrock of its mission has resulted in a comprehensive array of chamber music opportunities for listeners and performers of all ages and abilities around the country, in New York City, and wherever CMS travels, as well as through an extensive free online presence. During the residency CMS will announce partnerships with area institutions to build on the high quality classical music education currently in Miami through the intimate art form of chamber music and the unique opportunities that CMS can offer committed and talented young musicians.

January 2020 Concerts

Colony Theatre

Thursday 1/9/20, 8:00 PM

Bach: Sonata in G major for Cello and Keyboard, BWV 1027 (before 1741)

Beethoven: Sonata in C major for Cello and Piano, Op. 102, No. 1 (1815)

Mendelssohn: Sonata in D major for Cello and Piano, Op. 58 (1843)

Albéniz: Selections from Suite española for Piano, Op. 47 (1886)

Britten: Sonata in C major for Cello and Piano, Op. 65 (1960-61)

Wu Han, piano; David Finckel, cello

Friday 1/10/20, 8:00 PM

Saint-Saëns: Trio No. 1 in F major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 18 (1864)

Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello (1920-22)

Fauré: Quartet No. 1 in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 15 (1876-79)

Wu Han, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello

For detailed information on the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 2019-20 season, click here; learn more about CMS artists of the season here. For tickets, https://www.colonymb.org/cms-miami





