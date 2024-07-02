The Carbonell Awards is Seeking Nominations for 2024 Special Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Carbonell Awards is seeking nominations for up to six Special Awards that will be presented at the 47th annual awards ceremony on Monday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11thPlace, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $45 each (including facility fee) and will be available soon for public purchase.

The Carbonell Special Awards include:

** The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater.

Previous winners of this award are Christie Alexander & Katie Christie, for leading the South Florida Theatre League's AntiRacism Theatre Strategies Cohorts (2023); and Marshall L. Davis, who has served for nearly 40 years as managing director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Miami’s Liberty City (2022).

** The Charlie Cinnamon Award honors an individual who contributes significantly to the support of the arts in South Florida and to the Carbonell Awards program.

Previous Cinnamon Award winners include veteran reviewer and founder of FloridaTheaterOnStage.com, Bill Hirschman(2023); longtime critic and Carbonell judge Hap Erstein (2022), the Broward Center’s Director of Marketing Jennifer Sierra-Grobbelaar (2019); Tony Finstrom, playwright and founder of the Silver Palm Awards, (2018); and longtime arts patron and Carbonell judge Jerome J. (Jerry) Cohen (2017).

** The Ruth Foreman Award recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, for singular achievement and/or career contributions.

Recent Foreman Award winners include the Maltz Jupiter Theatre (2023); Teresa María Rojas (2022); The Amparo Experience (2020); Juggerknot Theatre Company (2019); Nicole Stodard (2018); and Florida Children’s Theatre(2016).

** The Bill Hindman Award honors significant, long-term contributions to the region’s cultural life and onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida.

Recent Hindman Award winners include James Samuel Randolph (2023); Margot Moreland (2022); Barbara Bradshaw(2020); Harriet Oser (2015); and Don McArt (2013).

** The Howard Kleinberg Award honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida.

Recent Kleinberg Award winners include Ronnie Larsen (2023); Andie Arthur (2022); Deborah Margol (2018);Christine Dolen (2015); and Iris Acker (2014).

** The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served.

Previous von Maurer Award winners include Slow Burn Theatre Company (2023); Theater Lab (2022); Palm Beach Dramaworks (2020); City Theatre (2015); Maltz Jupiter Theatre (2011); and Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre(2007).

How to Submit Nominations for Carbonell Special Awards 2024

Before July 15, please email nominations to: gary@pr-bs.net and put “Carbonell Nomination” in the Subject Line: In your submission, please include:

** Nominee’s name

** Name of the Special Award for which you are making a nomination

** Why you believe he/she/they are worthy of consideration for this particular Special Award.

The Carbonell Awards Board of Directors will review all nominations before selecting which Special Awards to present this year and each recipient. The Board can choose from the list of submitted nominations or add other names for consideration. In addition, the Board can consider any nominee for any award – not necessarily just the one for which he/she/they have been nominated. The winners of the 2024 Carbonell Special Awards will be announced in August.

The Carbonell Awards announced last month that this year’s recipient of the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts is

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Nilo Cruz. His plays include Anna in the Tropics; A Park in Our House; Two Sisters and a Piano; A Bicycle Country; Hortensia and the Museum of Dreams; Lorca in a Green Dress; Hurricane; Sotto Voce; Bathing in Moonlight; Hotel Desiderium; Kisses through the Glass; and Thirst on Water Street.

Comments