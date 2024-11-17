THE NUTCRACKER, CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS, & More Set for The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ring in the holiday season this December with memorable performances at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center.

On Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m. BruMar Productions will present DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow. The audience will embark on a musical journey to the 70s, where they can relive Barry Manilow's greatest hits just as they remember them. Led by veteran musician and accomplished pianist Joe Hite, DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow brings to life timeless classics including "Mandy," "Can't Smile Without You" and the foot stomping rhythm of "Copacabana" just to name a few. Attendees won't believe their eyes or ears as this eight-piece ensemble presents the 'music and passion' of Barry Manilow to perfection while keeping the music alive for generations to enjoy.

In a spectacular celebration the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will present the 27th anniversary of the beloved "The Nutcracker Gala Event" on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. Under the direction of Maestro Vladimir Issaev, this year's performance promises to be an event filled with magic, tradition and joy. Whether audience members are long-time fans of The Nutcracker or are experiencing it for the first time, this 27th anniversary performance is not to be missed. The audience will be swept away by the enchanting world of dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the regal Sugar Plum Fairy. With Maestro Issaev's visionary direction and the dancers' exceptional talent, this year's production will be a highlight of the holiday season. Friends, alumni and former dancers are invited to join this celebration. Reconnect with old friends and relive the magic that has made The Nutcracker such a cherished tradition. VIP Tickets are available for this celebration and will include a souvenir and a drink voucher. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida maintains a very strict late seating policy. Latecomers will not be seated until intermission.

On Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will present The Nutcracker. Step into a world of wonder, where snowflakes, sugarplums and magical dolls come to life, all set to Tchaikovsky's score. With choreography from Vladimir Issaev, this critically acclaimed performance showcases the extraordinary talent of Florida's professional dancers, complemented by the joyful participation of talented local children. This heartwarming production is perfect for creating cherished memories. The Nutcracker is more than just a festive tradition; it's an ideal introduction to the art of ballet, inspiring young audiences and igniting a lifelong passion for dance. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida maintains a very strict late seating policy. Latecomers will not be seated until intermission.

Then on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. the magic of The Nutcracker comes to life in a sensory-inclusive performance. Created by the world-famous composer Tchaikovsky nearly 200 years ago, The Nutcracker, choreographed and directed by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev, tells the story of a spectacular Christmas Eve party and the magical events that take place late that night. With dancers of all ages, colorful costumes and breathtaking music, this abridged sensory-inclusive performance of the timeless classic celebrates the magic of the season and serves as wonderful introduction to the ballet. This one-hour performance is intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities. Slight adjustments have been made to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the ABA Centers of Florida Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support. This performance includes complimentary pre-show arts and crafts activities provided by Young at Art Museum starting one hour prior to the show and a post-show character meet & greet. This event is part of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts 2024/2025 Sensory-Inclusive Series which is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, Florida Support Autism Programs License Plate, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida maintains a very strict late seating policy. Latecomers will not be seated until intermission.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will host A Seraphic Fire Christmas on Thursday, December 19 at 8 p.m., made possible by the generosity of the Meredyth Anne Dasburg Foundation. Experience a cappella voices in a candlelit setting to mark the Christmas season in South Florida. Popular guest conductor Anthony Trecek-King returns to lead our Billboard-chart-topping Christmas program. Enjoy fresh yuletide tunes like Taylor Scott Davis's “Solstice and celebrate the season with fan favorites like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree.”

Celtic Angels Christmas will showcase Christmas and Irish favorites in an awe-inspiring show that encompasses beautiful vocals and world class Irish dancers at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. This evening of song and dance performed by the Celtic Angels and Celtic Knights is accompanied with music by the one and only “Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.” With beautiful stage props, jaw-dropping costumes and visually stunning effects, Celtic Angels Christmas will leave the audience mesmerized from start to finish. Hands will be clapping, and toes will be tapping when experiencing Christmas classics such as Holy Night, I heard The Bells on Christmas Day, Little Drummer Boy, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as Celtic Christmas songs including: Come Home To Ireland For Christmas, Christmas In Killarney and many more. Under the watchful eye of Irish Step Dance Director, Sarah Costello (Belfast, ADCRG), the Celtic Knight Dancers seek to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence. Written, directed and choreographed by Dublin native, Louise Barry (Dublin, The Diddley Idols / National Theatre) this wonderfully nostalgic journey will have audiences dashing through the snow to the local snugs of Ireland, where a step is expected, sing-a-longs are mandatory and good craic is had by all.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E.188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

