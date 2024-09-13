THE CHER SHOW Comes to Fort Lauderdale in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW will come to Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for 8 performances November 19-24, 2024. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Ticket prices ranging from $39.00 to $140.00* are available at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 954.468.0222 or at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more can be purchased by calling 954.660.6307.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

