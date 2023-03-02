Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE 7TH ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL Set For Saturday, March 11

The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the festival, which will begin at 4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Mar. 02, 2023  

THE 7TH ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL Set For Saturday, March 11

The City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation have announced the youth artists selected to perform on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the 7th annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the festival, which will begin at 4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).

The festival will include three showcase stages throughout the day: the Bandshell stage, an acoustic stage, and the 'piano bar.' In addition, activities planned for the adjacent Bandshell Park include the City of Miami Beach's Imagination Playground, hands-on art activities hosted by the Bass Museum, and more.

You can RSVP for this fun community event at www.miamibeach.rocks. Admission is free, although donations are collected at the door to support music programs at Miami Beach's public schools.

All participants will receive an honorarium. Fifty-two applicants and a group of talented young musicians submitted audition reels to be a part of this year's festival.

Rockers, school groups, Chanteuses and singer-songwriters, young jazz cats, pianists, and beat-makers are represented in the artists chosen to perform. The criteria for the young performers were that at least one member of their band had to be a resident of Miami-Dade County, with an average age of the group under 18.

"We are always awestruck by the level of talent at The Youth Music Festival," expressed Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "These gifted artists continue to amaze us year after year."

"Music and performance are powerful approaches to learning differences about yourself and your community. This annual event helps cultivate their love for music and shapes our future leaders," states Benton Galgay, Deputy Director of the Rhythm Foundation.

I'm so excited to play in the youth music festival!!! It means so much to me because I get to play with my best friends and show the community the diversity and amount of talent there is in Miami.-Ambar Diaz - Vocals - 11th Grade - Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.

"The Miami Beach Youth Music Festival, always brings me joy and excitement. I am extremely honored to be headlining the show with my bandmates from the Miami Beach Rock Ensemble. Not only do I get to share this stage with my bandmates, but I also get to see the future musicians get to do the same."-Deo Budnevich - Lead Guitar - 11th Grade - Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.




Feeding South Florida Announces Fourth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition Startin Photo
Feeding South Florida Announces Fourth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition Starting On March 1
​​​​​​​Feeding South Florida, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is excited to announce its Fourth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wrap – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.
YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundis ITS GOING AROUND Photo
YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUND
As part of the YI Love Play Reading Series, YI Love Jewish will present Avi Hoffman's English translation of the controversial Hebrew thriller It's Going Around by Josef Mundi, for audiences in Boca Raton and Miami Beach on March 26 and March 28, 2023. 
Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach Photo
Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach
On Saturday, March 25, an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts.
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Photo
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
Following November’s highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more captivating audiences with riveting new performances, including the freshly commissioned piece Possible: Imagination Is the Root of Change, choreographed by William Ervin, and En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García.

More Hot Stories For You


Feeding South Florida Announces Fourth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition Starting On March 1Feeding South Florida Announces Fourth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition Starting On March 1
March 1, 2023

​​​​​​​Feeding South Florida, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is excited to announce its Fourth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wrap – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.
YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUNDYI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUND
March 1, 2023

As part of the YI Love Play Reading Series, YI Love Jewish will present Avi Hoffman's English translation of the controversial Hebrew thriller It's Going Around by Josef Mundi, for audiences in Boca Raton and Miami Beach on March 26 and March 28, 2023. 
Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray BeachSunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach
March 1, 2023

On Saturday, March 25, an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts.
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts CenterDimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
March 1, 2023

Following November’s highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more captivating audiences with riveting new performances, including the freshly commissioned piece Possible: Imagination Is the Root of Change, choreographed by William Ervin, and En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García.
Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss CenterZoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss Center
March 1, 2023

The spring season at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center comes to life this coming weekend with a series of breathtaking performances by Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus on March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and March 5 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Backyard Concert Lawn.
share