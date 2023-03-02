THE 7TH ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL Set For Saturday, March 11

The City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation have announced the youth artists selected to perform on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the 7th annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the festival, which will begin at 4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).

The festival will include three showcase stages throughout the day: the Bandshell stage, an acoustic stage, and the 'piano bar.' In addition, activities planned for the adjacent Bandshell Park include the City of Miami Beach's Imagination Playground, hands-on art activities hosted by the Bass Museum, and more.

You can RSVP for this fun community event at www.miamibeach.rocks. Admission is free, although donations are collected at the door to support music programs at Miami Beach's public schools.

All participants will receive an honorarium. Fifty-two applicants and a group of talented young musicians submitted audition reels to be a part of this year's festival.

Rockers, school groups, Chanteuses and singer-songwriters, young jazz cats, pianists, and beat-makers are represented in the artists chosen to perform. The criteria for the young performers were that at least one member of their band had to be a resident of Miami-Dade County, with an average age of the group under 18.

"We are always awestruck by the level of talent at The Youth Music Festival," expressed Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "These gifted artists continue to amaze us year after year."

"Music and performance are powerful approaches to learning differences about yourself and your community. This annual event helps cultivate their love for music and shapes our future leaders," states Benton Galgay, Deputy Director of the Rhythm Foundation.

I'm so excited to play in the youth music festival!!! It means so much to me because I get to play with my best friends and show the community the diversity and amount of talent there is in Miami.-Ambar Diaz - Vocals - 11th Grade - Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.

"The Miami Beach Youth Music Festival, always brings me joy and excitement. I am extremely honored to be headlining the show with my bandmates from the Miami Beach Rock Ensemble. Not only do I get to share this stage with my bandmates, but I also get to see the future musicians get to do the same."-Deo Budnevich - Lead Guitar - 11th Grade - Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.