Stars Dance Studio Announces Open Enrollment for Fall 2021 Classes

Stars Dance Studio, known as one of the top dance studios in the U.S., located at 51 Glades Road in East Boca Raton, announced their open enrollment for Fall 2021 classes which begin Monday, August 23rd for dancers of all skill levels from ages 3 - 18.

Since 2006, studio owners and world-renowned choreographers Victor Smalley and Angel Armas have been running a highly successful dance studio operating in Miami, Florida. In 2019, they opened their 2nd studio in Boca Raton. "We are thrilled by this expansion which has been a proven success by the multiple top-awards won during national and regional competitions and our heavy enrollment," says Business Operations Manager of Stars Dance Co., Mayra Smalley. "It's a privilege to be a part of Victor and his business partner Angel's studio that help children reach new heights in dance skills."

Victor Smalley is known as a dancer, choreographer, and model which went from being a competitor of the 6th season of Fox TV's reality show 'So You Think you can Dance', (where he placed top 12) to being consistently successful as a dancer and choreographer for decades. Smalley joined hands with dance choreographer Angel Armas and together they opened the Stars Dance - Miami Studio, which has been extremely popular ever since the opening. In 2007, their popularity turned to fame with their own eight-episode hit reality show on Lifetime Network, Dance Moms Miami "Turning kids into Dancers and Dancers into Stars."

Today, Smalley and Armas provide Master classes and choreography sessions all over the world. They also have worked with many aspiring dancers who have reached Broadway, television, and top Ballet companies. They have both become heavily sought after in the dance world for their amazing technique and contemporary choreography that has helped their students win consistently at both regional and national dance competitions. Smalley and Armas have a joy for their students helping them to liberate the artist within, which leads them to devote the majority of their time to grow their artistry. Their main objective is to educate them to become better dancers and professionals, as well, to be accepted into the best colleges or companies for which they audition.

To enroll in the fall's season classes, call Stars Dance Studio (786) 230-4981. They are dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building the development of dancers from ages 3-18 in all skill levels. Stars Dance Studio is located at 51 Glades Road in Boca Raton. Instagram: @starsdanceco