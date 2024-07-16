Southeast Regional Premiere Of TRICH to be Presented at BARCLAY Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Find Your Voice Foundation and BARCLAY Performing Arts will present the Southeast regional premiere of TRICH, the critically-acclaimed solo show written and performed by United Solo Best Actress Winner Becca Schneider and directed by Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer, for a one-week run from July 18 - 21. TRICH plays Thursday, July 18 - Saturday, July 20 at 8pm and Sunday, July 21 at 2pm. Tickets are $25 general admission; student prices are $20 with proof of student ID. Thursday's Opening Night is also Industry Night with $18 tickets for members of the Florida Performing Arts Industry. Tickets can be purchased at BARCLAYPerformingArts.com/purchase-tickets and at FindYourVoice.Foundation.

This "moving and infinitely funny play" (Lehigh Valley Press) chronicles Schneider's journey with trichotillomania, a disorder in the OCD family, which involves the recurrent, irresistible urge to pull out one's own hair. TRICH was the top-selling show at the 2021 United Solo Theatre Festival, winning both the Best Actress and Audience Choice awards, and last year following its sold-out run at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, it was named one of the top fifteen New Jersey productions of 2023 by NJArts who declared it "an absolute triumph."

"I've wanted to write this story - my story - since I was seventeen," said Schneider. "It only took twenty years, a hell of a lot of therapy, two extremely supportive collaborators, and a global pandemic to light the fire under me."

Christine Barclay, owner and Artistic Director of BARCLAY Performing Arts, shared, "When I learned about TRICH and who was producing it, I knew it was something that fell beautifully in line with BARCLAY and our partners' missions. The personal story Becca is telling is important to so many people and needs to be shared in a supportive, focused, and accessible way. By bringing TRICH to Boca, we are not only helping to support the brave mission of a celebrated new writer and independent piece but further normalizing the need for open conversation about mental and emotional health."

Co-director Haltman says, "Becca and I have been collaborating since 2014, and it's always amazing to see the range and depth she brings to each role."

"Becca tells her story in such a funny and generous way," adds co-director Pfeifer. "The show is a beautiful depiction of how nuanced our inner lives can be."

For tickets, visit BARCLAYPerformingArts.com/purchase-tickets and/or FindYourVoice.Foundation. For more background on the show, visit trichplay.com and instagram.com/trichplay.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Becca Schneider she/her (Playwright/Performer/Creator) is a New York-based actor and producer. With her company Between Two Boroughs, she has produced and performed in the award-winning TRICH, Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Summertime, and The Understudy. Other NYC and regional credits include Blessed Unrest, Westport Country Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, Brontosaurus Haircut Productions, Columbia Stages, and Connecticut Free Shakespeare. Becca is a proud member of Actors' Equity and a Muhlenberg College graduate. beccaschneider.com

Jenn Haltman she/her (Director/Creator) is a director, casting director, and producer. With her company Between Two Boroughs, she has produced and directed Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Summertime, The Understudy, and the award-winning TRICH. Other directing credits include Joe's Pub, Mile Square Theatre, and Axial Theater. Theatrical casting projects include Portland Stage, New York Theatre Workshop, Pig Iron, Soho Rep, and Page 73. She has also cast film and new media projects. Jenn is a proud graduate of Muhlenberg College. jennhaltman.com

CASEY PFEIFER (Director/Creator) is an actor, filmmaker, and writer based in New York City. Her first feature film, "Half-Quaked," co-created with Rochelle Muzquiz, won Best Comedy in the 2019 Oregon Independent Film Festival in addition to being nominated for Best Picture. Casey worked as a professional actor in Film, TV, and Theatre at the top agency in Portland, Oregon - Option Model & Media. Casey also produced a theatre production of Miss Ethnic Non-Specific (featuring Kristina Haddad), now being made into a feature film. She holds a BA in Theatre and Dance from Muhlenberg College with a concentration in Performance. IMDb

Comments