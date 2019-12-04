South Florida Teen Emily Taylor Kaufman Lands Coveted Spot in Warner Records New Kids National A Cappella Group

Inspiring South Florida teen, Emily Taylor Kaufman, lands coveted spot in Warner Records new kids national A Capella group, Acapop! KIDS, a Pentatonix project.

Acapop! KIDS held a nationwide casting call last year and received audition videos from over 1,000 hopefuls. After a few rounds and a final live audition Emily was 1 of only 25 selected for the cast.

Acapop! KIDS latest release SHALLOW, featuring Emily, hit 500,000 views in the first 6 days and is poised to hit 1 million views by Friday!

Their first Album will be released in retail stores on Dec 13, 2019. www.acapopkids.com

ACAPOP! KIDS is Produced by Ben Bram, Grammy Award Winning Arranger (Glee, Pitch Perfect, The Sing Off); Shams Ahmed, Producer, A Capella Mentor; Scott Hoying, Lead Singer of the Grammy Award Winning Pentatonix; Jonathan Kalter, Manager of the Pentatonix.

Most recently, Emily performed at the 5th Annual Orianne and Phil Collins Little Dreams Foundation Gala. Emily was one of 10 performers handpicked by Phil Collins in June, 2015 to be a part of his Miami young performers Mentoring program.

This is Emily's 4th year as a Youth Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)This is a cause close to her heart, since she was diagnosed at age 9 with Diabetes in February 2014. She has produced her own "Emily and Friends Annual Concert for a Cure" to raise money for a cure and has raised over $10,000! She also loves to help other young people living with obstacles to continue to reach for their dreams and created an inspiring music video a few years ago about her journey with Diabetes. She used the Demi Lovato song "Warrior" as the backdrop for her message to "keep reaching for your dreams no matter what the obstacle."

Emily is a 2 time Winner in the American Protege International Vocal Competition in the Broadway Category, and performed

Her Broadway solos at Carnegie Hall: "Journey to the Past" and "Fly Fly Away."

Her first professional show was at the age 7 in Broadway's "Annie" as Molly at Florida Children's Theater and she has already been in 25 musical theater productions. She attended Broadway Kids Studio in Davie, FL from age 7-13 and trained in Dance, and Musical Theater. Some of her favorite roles have been Velma in "Chicago" at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts summer program and most recently, Lavender in "Matilda" at Florida Children's Theater. Emily is an alumni of Broadway Artists Alliance in NYC .

She is a featured National Anthem Singer for the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins and NASCAR, and also a district champion for her 10 minute comedic and dramatic interpretation monologues as well as her song and dance solos.

In addition to Emily's dreams of performing on Broadway and selling out arenas nationwide someday, she would love to appear on the small and big screens as well.

Watch the "SHALLOW" video here:





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories