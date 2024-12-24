South Florida Cabaret Singers Will Host Third Annual Open Mic Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The South Florida Cabaret Singers will host their third annual Open Mic Night next month. The event will be hosted by Meri Ziev & David Meulemans, Co-Founders of the South Florida Cabaret Singers, with Accompaniment by Dr. G: Gianni Bianchini.

The open mic night will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Cafe Centro, West Palm Beach. Doors open 6:30 p.m., Open Mic runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be no cover charge, attendees only pay for their food and drinks. Please tip the accompanist!

Call for reservations in the Legends Room at Cafe Centro: 561-514-4070 and bring your friends, family, and fans. Also, please email zievfl@gmail.com if you are planning to sing, as the event is expected to sell out.

If you are planning to sing, please bring sheet music in your key. There is a 3 1/2 minute limit on songs in order to accommodate as many singers as possible. You will have a moment to talk to Dr. G and a moment to talk about your upcoming shows.

Comments