South Florida Cabaret Singers Will Host Third Annual Open Mic Night

The event is on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Cafe Centro.

By: Dec. 24, 2024
The South Florida Cabaret Singers will host their third annual Open Mic Night next month. The event will be hosted by Meri Ziev & David Meulemans, Co-Founders of the South Florida Cabaret Singers, with Accompaniment by Dr. G: Gianni Bianchini.

The open mic night will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Cafe Centro, West Palm Beach. Doors open 6:30 p.m., Open Mic runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be no cover charge, attendees only pay for their food and drinks. Please tip the accompanist!

Call for reservations in the Legends Room at Cafe Centro: 561-514-4070 and bring your friends, family, and fans. Also, please email zievfl@gmail.com if you are planning to sing, as the event is expected to sell out.

If you are planning to sing, please bring sheet music in your key. There is a 3 1/2 minute limit on songs in order to accommodate as many singers as possible. You will have a moment to talk to Dr. G and a moment to talk about your upcoming shows.



