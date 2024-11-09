STOMP Will Return To The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present the return of the internationally acclaimed percussion sensation, STOMP, as it celebrates 30 years in North America. This electrifying show will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 3 p.m.

A unique blend of percussion, movement, and visual comedy, STOMP is an international sensation, performing in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people. STOMP breaks traditional performance boundaries, using common objects to craft an immersive and interactive spectacle that has delighted audiences globally. The eight-member troupe utilizes everyday objects like matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, and lighters – and with its provocative and sophisticated rhythms, STOMP continues to receive rave reviews.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas in 1994, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, and lengthy sit-down productions in San Francisco, Boston, and Las Vegas. The group has gone on to bring their beats on both national and international tours.

In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations, and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances, including the London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, the Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

The return of the percussive hit brings some new surprises, such as updated sections and two new full-scale routines that incorporate props like paint cans, adding a fresh and exciting element to the performance.

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at MossCenter.org.

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information miamidadearts.org.

