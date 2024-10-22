Programming Set for Lucid Design District's 3rd Annual Multi-Disciplinary Art Exhibition CHROMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the countdown to Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach begins, Lucid Design District is set to present the third edition of its celebrated annual exhibition, CHROMA. Opening on December 3, 2024, CHROMA 2024 unites 20 artists from diverse backgrounds, whose multidisciplinary works explore the theme of transformation-both personal and societal-through creativity. Curated by Graciela Montich, this year's exhibition delves into art's power to shape the future by promoting peace, sustainability, and inclusivity.

In her curatorial statement, Montich emphasizes the exhibition's focus on art as a tool for change: "In CHROMA 2024, artists come together to visualize an optimistic future, harnessing creativity to impact individuals, societies, and cultures. Art has the potential to inspire deep understanding of the world around us, and, as we face the complexities of today's world, creativity becomes essential in helping us imagine a better future."

A Platform for Cultural and Artistic Dialogue:

Since its inception, Lucid Design District has embraced Miami's vibrant artistic landscape. Through CHROMA 2024, the gallery has become a dynamic space where artists from around the world use their work to convey messages of compassion, love, and inclusivity. Curator Graciela Montich, born in Cordoba, Argentina, and trained in Europe, draws on her experience to shape an exhibition that speaks to contemporary challenges. Montich's artistic vision, rooted in a subject-to-subject relationship between humans and nature, permeates the exhibition, fostering a conversation between art and the viewer.

Montich explains, "I am deeply committed to curating exhibitions that do more than entertain-they should provoke thought and dialogue. CHROMA 2024 is an invitation to reflect on our shared humanity and the way art can bridge divides, creating pathways to empathy and understanding."

New Artist Highlights:

This year's CHROMA introduces several new artists, each bringing fresh perspectives to the themes of identity and human connection:

Graciela Durand Pauli's Before I Leave (2024), a mixed-media piece, blends fantasy and reality in a surrealist exploration of the human condition. "In my work, I embrace absurdity, using characters and surreal environments to express universal emotions," says Durand Pauli.

Nelson Delgado Jr. explores resilience and human experience in his emotionally charged works. "I create art that speaks to the soul, compelling the viewer to pause, reflect, and connect with the stories I tell," Delgado explains.

Raquel Chomer, a celebrated sculptor, brings her decades of experience in working with metals and ceramics to the exhibition. Her piece, Destroyed, is a powerful meditation on the impermanence of life and the enduring strength found in nature and human creativity.

Nimi Trehan, presenting her diptych Sunkissed (2024), part of the Environmentally Yours series, explores the deep connection between nature and personal reflection. Through vibrant colors and layered textures, her work evokes the symbiotic relationship between life's rhythms and the natural world, inviting viewers to connect with its meditative energy.

Returning Artists:

The exhibition also welcomes back several returning artists whose work has garnered attention in previous editions:

Robert Frankel, whose kinetic, color-driven abstract paintings, such as Birdland (2024), continue to explore the themes of energy, motion, and the interconnection of all realms of existence. "I see my art as an intuitive, non-conceptual storytelling, where viewers are invited to create their own emotional narrative," says Frankel.

Sandra De Souza-Peixoto, known for her emotionally charged paintings, returns with a new series that delves deeper into self-exploration. "Each piece is an expression of my inner world," De Souza-Peixoto reflects. "In CHROMA 2024, I reveal more of my personal journey of discovery."

Simi Bhandari creates works that reflect the balance and harmony between her internal and external worlds. "My process is a constant evolution where thoughts and materials work in tandem to express deeply personal and emotional narratives," Bhandari explains. Her intuitive approach allows her art to unfold organically, with form, color, and texture playing key roles in shaping the final composition.

Artist Activations at CHROMA 2024:

CHROMA 2024 expands beyond traditional art forms with live activations that explore identity, connection, and humanity:

Kevin M. Fletcher will present Echoes of Unity, an outdoor mural that evolves in real-time, capturing the multicultural essence of Miami's iconic architecture and diverse communities.

Rafael Montilla (KUBE Man) brings his renowned KUBE Man Performance Series, a performance art piece that embodies the idea of equality and interconnectedness, challenging the viewer to consider human equality through the cube's geometric symbolism.

Navya Nataraj (TheTablaQueen) will showcase her live tabla fusion performances, blending traditional Indian rhythms with contemporary music to underscore music's universal power to unite cultures.

Featured Artists for CHROMA 2024:

Alejandra Stier (Argentina), Andres Lopez Del Castillo (Colombia), Carina Adur (Argentina), Dariana Arias (Washington D.C.), Emilie Gosselin (Canada), Graciela Durand Pauli (Argentina), Graciela Montich, Curator (Argentina), Heather Lynn (Washington D.C.), Jeannie B. Cidel (Miami), Kevin M. Fletcher (Miami), Maria Boneo (Argentina), Mónica Avayou (Miami), Nelson Delgado (Houston), Nimi Trehan (Potomac), Paula Izzo (Brazil), Payal Tak, Owner (Miami), Raquel Chomer (Argentina), Robert Frankel (Chicago), Sandra de Souza-Peixoto (Miami), Simi Bhandari (Germantown).

CHROMA 2024 at Lucid Design District:

Transformative Power of Art During Miami Art Week

Opening Reception: December 3, 2024 | 4:00 - 7:00 pm | Free with RSVP

Location: Lucid Design District, 10 NE 41 St., Miami, FL 33137

Exhibition Dates: December 3 - December 17, 2024

Contact: info@luciddesigndistrict.com | (240) 678-6776

FREE with RSVP via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chroma-2024-miami-art-week-art-basel-vip-opening-reception-tickets-1021699269017

