Phat Cat Swinger To Perform Best Of Swing Music At The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Aventura will present Phat Cat Swinger on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Phat Cat Swinger is the ultimate pop/hard-swing band led by founder, Marco Palos.

Their unique blend of rock, swing and jazz infused with modern sensibilities sets them apart. They were mentioned as “no one better than Phat Cat Swinger,” by renowned filmmaker and composer J.J. Abrams.

Described by some as if Bruno Mars and Frank Sinatra made a band, Phat Cat Swinger specializes in high-energy music with that classic Hollywood touch. They have presented at The Wonderful World of Swing at Disney Parks and continue to return to the Disney Parks by popular demand. They have appeared in videos with Christina Aguilera and the Jonas Brothers. Featuring arrangements of hits from Setzer to Bublé to Bruno Mars and everything in between, this high-energy, musically impeccable show promises to have audiences of all ages dancing in the aisles.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E.188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

Comments