Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART… YOU FIRST Headlines Valentine's Day Week In South Florida

Audiences in South Florida can catch Peter Fogel's hilarious Off-Broadway theatrical comedy TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! this Valentine's Day week.

Taking the stage on February 9 (2 & 7 PM) at the Lakeworth Playhouse (713 Lake Ave Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460 - https://tinyurl.com/tildeathlakeworth) 561-586-6410 and on February 14th (2 & 7 PM) at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center (40 Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, Fl 33060) https://tinyurl.com/pompanobeach2025 561-320-2917.

The 90-minute multi-media solo show is directed by Broadway Legend, Academy Award Nominee, and Three-Time Emmy Award Winner Chazz Palminteri (A BRONX TALE, movie, and Broadway Musical.)

Written by and Starring Peter Fogel (My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!) Til Death Do Us Part...You First! is a tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love, relationships, and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute solo show chronicles the comedian's journey to finding love and acceptance.

Due to his commitment issues, eternal bachelor and Hapless Lothario Fogel is dumped by his girlfriend Cheryl on Valentine's Day. Sensing his mortality, his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over) visits him.

Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can transform his life!

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit and vocal gifts to bring to life relatable characters such as Russian ex-girlfriend Irina, magician, and ex-fiancé Jamie, high-maintenance Tanya, his college roommate, Uncle Harold, plus his demented Father and Evil Stepmom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal-to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Peter Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who's worked or appeared in television shows. (HBO'S Comedy Central, Married With Children, Unhappily Ever After -- to name just a few) During his career, Fogel's shared the stage with Robin Williams, Dennis Miller, Lewis Black, and Robert Klein. He's also been the National Touring Star of Steve Solomon's hit solo show My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!

Chazz Palminteri Oscar nominee and Broadway legend Palminteri has appeared in over 50 movies - The Bronx Tale (written by) The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, Mulholland Falls, Faithful (written by), Poolhall Junkies, The Perez Family, Jade, Diabolique, Down to Earth and A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints. As well as numerous TV appearances ~Modern Family, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, Godfather of Harlem, Rizzoli & Isles, and Kevin Can Wait.

