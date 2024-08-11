Palm Beach Symphony is Accepting Nominations For Outstanding Music Students and Teachers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​​​​​​Nominations are now open for the Palm Beach Symphony’s annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Awards for high school seniors and the Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award for dedicated music teachers in Palm Beach County.

“There is so much musical talent here in Palm Beach County. Each year, I am more and more impressed by the credentials of our students and teachers,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “The Lisa Bruna B-Major Award gives high school seniors a boost by helping them reach their full potential with the most important tool—a brand new instrument—for them to perfect their craft and earn acceptance and a scholarship to a college or a conservatory. However, these students would not be where they are today without the devoted music teachers who help them reach the highest levels of musical performance.”

2025 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award Nominations

The Lisa Bruna B-Major Award is presented to one to three high school seniors who reside in Palm Beach County and intend to major in music and pursue their undergraduate studies at a university, college or conservatory. They will receive an advanced level instrument or major accessory such as a bow or headjoint, made possible through the Symphony’s Todd Barron Instrument Donation Fund, that they can use to showcase the full extent of their musical talent, increasing the likelihood of receiving a substantial scholarship and/or financial aid package.

Music teachers and private instructors are invited to nominate one or more high school seniors in good academic standing who they feel will thrive as a music major in college. The online nomination form is available at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/b-major. The student’s resume should be emailed to Bryce Seliger, DMA, Education & Programming Associate for the Palm Beach Symphony, at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org.

To be eligible, current high school seniors must be a resident of Palm Beach County, demonstrate financial need and be planning to pursue a music degree at a university or institution of higher education. However, the student does not need to be enrolled at a school in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach Symphony will schedule in-person auditions and interviews with nominees where students will perform two contrasting musical works or one musical work and one etude before a panel of judges. The awardee(s) will have the opportunity to test a variety of instruments to select the best fit.

The awardee(s) will also be invited to attend an official award presentation during the Palm Beach Symphony 23rd Annual Gala on Monday, February 17, 2025 at The Breakers Palm Beach with the first-place winner performing a two-to-three-minute solo at the Gala.

Deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 6. Applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, January 17, 2025. Since its inception in 2019, the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award has been presented to 14 students who have received a variety of instruments.

2024 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Nominations

Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community are invited to nominate an extraordinary music teacher with an outstanding instructional technique and ability to nurture, connect with and inspire students. Nominees should also be active in the community as a performing arts educator, display an exemplary history of work as a music educator and leader, and demonstrate an ability to successfully transfer knowledge, passion and love of music to students. To be eligible, nominees must meet standards of professional and ethical conduct, as well as demonstrate respect and integrity in working with students, parents and colleagues.

Nominees must be a K-12 educator in a public, private or charter school in Palm Beach County with a minimum of three years of experience as a band or orchestra instructor. Nominators must complete the online form at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/instrumental-music-teacher-of-the-year and email the teacher’s resume and a 5 to 10 minute video of the nominee working with students in a rehearsal, concert and/or classroom setting to Bryce Seliger at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org. Videos must be sent via a YouTube, Vimeo or similar platform link. Videos should be private and password protected, with the password also submitted to Seliger. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 20.

A panel of expert judges comprised of esteemed musicians, industry professionals and educators in Palm Beach County will review applications and select the winner. The winner will be honored at the Palm Beach Symphony’s Eighth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête luncheon on Monday, December 16, 2024 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

The 2024 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year will also receive a framed certificate, coaching sessions and/or masterclasses by Palm Beach Symphony musicians at their school during the spring semester; a classroom visit and coaching by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz; an invitation for a student music ensemble to perform at a Symphony event; complimentary tickets for the teacher and students to attend a Masterworks concert; and a gift basket of indulgences. Applicants will be notified of their status by Monday, December 2.

ABOUT Palm Beach SYMPHONY

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children’s concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 56,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

