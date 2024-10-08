NIKKI GLASER: ALIVE AND UNWELL Tour is Coming to the Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the return of Nikki Glaser on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available to the public on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.



For nearly two decades at sold-out tours, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Emmy-nominated Nikki Glaser has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Glaser was the undeniable standout on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” which earned her viral attention and reinstated her title as “the best roaster on the planet” according to INDIEWIRE. Up next, she is hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards, Hollywood’s Party of the Year, on January 5th, 2025, on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the success of her Critics Choice Award-nominated HBO standup special, “Good Clean Filth,” Glaser recently premiered her highly anticipated second HBO comedy special, “Someday You’ll Die,” on May 11, for which she received her first Emmy Award nomination in the category of “Outstanding Variety Special” (Pre-Recorded). Glaser recently wrapped her global THE GOOD GIRL stand-up tour and will be returning to the Kravis Center on her next ALIVE AND UNWELL tour!



To Get Tickets:

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



