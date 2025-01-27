Museum of Discovery and Science Receives Leadership Gift to Support GOOD 4U KIDS’ CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Discovery and Science has received a leadership gift from the Leo Goodwin Foundation to support its GOOD 4U KIDS’ CLUB for underserved children and the Otters at Play exhibit.

For nearly a decade, the unwavering support of the Leo Goodwin Foundation has empowered children and families to experience the wonder of the Museum at no cost through the GOOD 4U KIDS’ CLUB, breaking down barriers for those who might not otherwise have access. By partnering with impactful organizations such as Kids In Distress, PACE Center for Girls, Boys & Girls Clubs and others, this program uplifts and inspires children facing challenges, providing them with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive in a nurturing environment.

“We are beyond grateful to the Leo Goodwin Foundation and Trustees Alan Goldberg and Elliot Borkson for their ongoing support of the Museum of Discovery and Science’s mission to connect people to inspiring science by offering access for all,” said Joe Cox, president and CEO at MODS. “MODS strongly believes that every individual, regardless of financial means, should be able to visit the Museum and both Alan and Elliot recognize the importance of the benefits we offer the community.”

The Foundation is also sponsoring the Otters at Play exhibit, one of the most popular experiences at MODS. Visitors of all ages can enjoy watching the playful, endearing North American river otter in its own two-story indoor/outdoor habitat, complete with swimming pool and waterfall, while learning about animal conservation and stewardship.

“The Leo Goodwin Foundation is honored and privileged to make this important contribution to the Museum of Discovery and Science, which instills curiosity and a love of learning in children, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Alan Goldberg, president of the Leo Goodwin Foundation.

“For nearly five decades, MODS has fostered an inclusive environment that has inspired communities of future scientists, engineers, conservationists, environmental advocates and more,” added Elliot Borkson, vice president of the Leo Goodwin Foundation. “We are thankful for the incredible work and commitment of everyone at MODS and are proud to support their efforts.”

MODS has been a cornerstone of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and exploration in South Florida since its opening in 1977. Originally established as The Discovery Center, the Museum has grown exponentially over the years, expanding its exhibits, programs and outreach to become a leading destination for STEM learning. In 1992, the Museum opened its doors in a new, state-of-the-art facility featuring interactive exhibits and the region’s only AutoNation IMAX Theater. Today, MODS continues to evolve, inspiring generations with innovative programs and hands-on experiences that bring science to life.

Comments