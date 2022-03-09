MOCA Is Celebrating Women's History Month With A Series Of Public Programming

In the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of education and public programming to celebrate Women's History Month this March.

MOCA is currently exhibiting "My Name is Maryan" - a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, the retrospective is on view through March 20, 2022.

Also on view through March 20 is Carl Juste's visual reflection, "Postcard from the Edge: A Dispatch of Hope," a selection of photographs made by Iris PhotoCollective photojournalists and associates while on assignment around the world and represents the larger group as confirmations of human resilience and strength. The images on display were made in moments of extreme suffering, yet both the photographer and the subject were able to extract moments of peace, power and joy. Photographers include: Maria Daniel Balcazar, Maggie Steber, Vanessa Charlot and Woosler Delisfor.

MOCA's March programming includes:

MOCA miniMakers: Women's History Month | Saturday, March 5, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: In honor of Women's History Month, MOCA miniMakers will be spotlighting LaToya M. Hobbs, an American painter and printmaker artist. Her work deals with figurative imagery addressing the ideas of beauty, cultural identity, and womanhood as they relate to women of the African Diaspora. Inspired by LaToya Hobbs's printmaking practice, miniMakers will learn more about the history of printmaking and design their own print block with a positive message.

MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation, and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=4e23cefb-d39d-4fde-bdfc-c9f03ea09371

Sunday Stories: Women's History Month | Sunday, March 6, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Details: In celebration of Women's History Month, MOCA Sunday Stories will be reading "The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family" written by Olympic medalist and social justice activist Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali. "The Proudest Blue" is a story about the first day of school and two sisters on one's first day of hijab. After the reading, participants will paint a portrait of someone they admire.

Join MOCA on the first Sunday of every month for MOCA Sunday Stories for story time, followed by a DIY early childhood art project. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development, and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=932f563f-2481-4692-a197-52be03f4cfa3

MOCA Moving Images: Night and Fog | Wednesday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Details: Ten years after the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps, filmmaker Alan Resnais documented the abandoned grounds of Auschwitz and Majdanek in Night and Fog (Nuit et Brouillard), one of the first cinematic reflections on the Holocaust. Juxtaposing the stillness of the abandoned camps' empty buildings with haunting wartime footage, Resnais investigates humanity's capacity for violence and presents the devastating suggestion that such horrors could occur again. After the documentary, there will be an open discussion on understanding historical questions raised in the film and universal questions about justice and humanity. Panelists include Dr. Terrence Peterson, Assistant Professor of History at FIU, and Dr. Oren Stier, Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Director of the Holocaust Studies initiative.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Moca-Moving-Images-Night-and-Fog-09Mar2022

MOCA Makers: Japanese Paper Dyeing Featuring Artist Shawna Moulton | Saturday, March 12, 1-3 p.m.

Details: Explore traditional Japanese paper dyeing (orizome-shi) and Japanese bookbinding (wahon) techniques inspired by Shawna Moulton's travel to Tokushima, Japan. Participants will create their own beautiful and unique patterned papers and choose one for a handmade book cover. Orizome translates to "folded dyeing" and is a timeless Japanese paper-craft technique that combines "origami'' paper folding and colored pigment dip-dyeing. While the orizome paper is drying the class will move on to bookmaking and create a Japanese-style notebook.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Makers--Featuring-Shawna-Moulton?mc_cid=0f726f3010&mc_eid=c36e1a05b7

My Name is Maryan - Docent-Led Exhibition Tour | Sunday, March 13 and 27, 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Register for a tour lead by MOCA docent Dr. Helen Sachs Chaset. Dr. Chaset is an educator with more than 45 years of experience in administration, professional development, and program development. She is also a board member of Miami-Dade Holocaust Survivors. Dr. Chaset is the daughter of two Holocaust Survivors and was born in a displaced persons camp in Hannover Germany.

Cost: All tours are free with admission.

My Name is Maryan - Public Exhibition Tour with Curator of Education Amanda Covach | Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Register for a tour conducted by MOCA's Curator of Education, Amanda Covach, an interdisciplinary Mexican-American artist. Trained as a studio artist at Florida International University, Covach brings a deep knowledge of the contemporary art field and a professional history in museum management to the educational program.

Cost: All tours are free with admission.

Artist Talk with Najja Moon: Active Reflections | Friday, March 2, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Details: Join MOCA's Art on the Plaza series in this unique activation celebrating the artist Najja Moon. In her work "Reading Reflections," Moon explores themes of reflection and self-empowerment through a human-scale intervention jutting out from MOCA's Plaza. Participants are invited to add their own interventions and reflections in this collaborative movement and drawing-based activation as they learn how to communicate through their own enigmatic symbolism.

Led by Moon, participants will draw on rolls of canvas around the "Reading Reflections" installation using black markers to add their own symbols and reflections on life, memories, poetry, hopes and dreams, activating the work in new ways. From 6 - 10 p.m., guests can also enjoy a block party with a conversation with the artist, food from food trucks, and free lemonade from Paradise Bistro. Vendors and music will also be on the MOCA plaza. Guests are invited to stay for Jazz at MOCA, the monthly free community jazz concert. MOCA Members can register for a free drink ticket and 10% food discount.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Artist-Talks--Najja-Moon-Active-Reflections

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Fanni Sarkozy | Friday, March 25, 8 p.m.

Details: The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to relaunch its free outdoor "Jazz at MOCA" concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. South Florida's longest-running free outdoor jazz concert series and one of the museum's most beloved public programs returns for in-person open air musical entertainment, rain or shine. Since 1999, Jazz at MOCA has been presented on the MOCA Plaza on the last Friday of the month. Thousands of concert-goers have enjoyed a free concert, activations, and pay as you wish admission to the museum from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission.

RSVP: 111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Jazz-at-Moca-Featuring-Val--Ike-Woods