THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Slow Burn Theatre

The 2023/2024 Slow Burn Theatre Company Season culminates with the bold, original musical The SpongeBob Musical Saturday, June 8 through Sunday, June 23.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation — until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage and the power of optimism saves the world.

The musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases and consumer products. The SpongeBob Musical earned 12 Tony Award nominations, making it the most nominated musical of the 2017-2018 theatre season, and was named Outstanding Musical by the Drama Desk Awards in addition to its wins as both Outstanding New Broadway Musicial and Outstanding New Score from the Outer Critics Circle.

With musical production conceived by Tina Landau, the musical has a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. The score also features songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton with additional music by Tom Kitt.

Anthony Llerandi portrays the title role and is joined by Marc Christopher as Patrick, Dominique Kempf as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Klimowski as Squidward Q. Tentacles and Ryan Crout as Mr. Eugene Krabs. Other well known characters in Bikini Bottom are portrayed by Aaron Atkinson, Alexander Blanco, Nayomi Braaf, Jonathan Eisele, Lauren Horgan, Gianfranco Imbert, Michael Materdomini, Nate Promkul, Natasha Ricketts, Jack Rodman, Britte Steele and Paul Tuaty. Rounding out the cast is a talented ensemble featuring Kalista Curbelo, Madeline Dunn, Tyler Johnson Grimes, Mason Materdomini, Emily Tarallo and Corey Vega.

Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater directs and is joined by a creative team of choreographer Reynel Reynaldo, tap choreographer Nicolette Quintero, music director Eden Marte, scenic designer and technical director Timothy Dickey, costume designer Rick Peña and lighting designer Clifford Spulock. The talented technical team includes production stage manager Matthew W. Korinko, assistant stage manager Jolie Rubinchik and wardrobe assistants Liz Ortega and Fionnegan Amygdalitsis.

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance on Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m.

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. This show is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Single tickets to Slow Burn Theatre’s upcoming 2024/2025 Season go on sale June 8. Supported by American National Bank, the season in the Amaturo Theater features five musicals with enduring stories that have captivated audiences in movie theaters and on stage: The Witches of Eastwick (October 19 – Nov. 3); Anastasia The Musical (Dec. 21 – Jan. 5); Parade (Feb. 8 – 23); Something Rotten! (March 29 – April 13); and The Bodyguard The Musical (June 7 – 22).

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

