Lucid Design District's FRESCO Art Exhibition Opens On May 4

Lucid Design District, Miami Design District's newest art gallery, announces its Spring/Summer exhibition titled FRESCO. The exhibition will feature 12 International Artists that will showcase new works that identify with the concept of "a fresh start". From the textile art by Silvina Chialva, to mixed media works by Hiba Alyawer, oil paintings by Tanja Ličina, and digital by Victoria Lopez, art collectors will find a great diversity of artistic media.

"These artists combine young, daring, agile expressions, alive in themselves and a refined purity that materializes a sense of freshness in the soul," comments Graciela Montich the exhibition's curator and an exhibiting artist. Montich will show a new series of paintings made with oils and acrylics on pure linen canvas.

Participating Artists

Alejandra Stier (Argentina) - Acrylic Paintings: Fluidity and metamorphosis are dominant in Stier's paintings. In a new body of works titled "Volar", the hummingbird's movement denotes an out-of-body experience, and more significantly, the transfer of sustenance to form new life.

Anne Beatriz (Brazil) - Acrylic Paintings: Beatriz often incorporates lace and thread in her style, thus invoking the sense of touch in her art. Leveraging spray paints, oil chalk, acrylic inks and much more, she creates color rich art.

Emilie Gosselin (Canada) - Mixed Media: Gosselin works her paintings in successive layers. She mixes dripping, knife technique and brushes in her work. She loves working with epoxy resin to complete her works. She will reveal a new series that incorporates gold and silver leaf, and Swarovski crystals.

Graciela Montich (Argentina) - Oils on Pure Chilean Linen: Montich expresses her interest for the natural world, which she defines as the physical and material world that remains in its original state without the intervention of human beings.

Hiba Alyawer (Washington D.C.) - Mixed Media: Alyawer's paintings and sculptures are infused with vivid and bright colors and varied textures. Scratches and splashes of paint represent life's unexpected surprises.

Payal Tak (Miami) - Mixed Media: Tak uses untextured paint to develop textures without mixing external mediums but by simply placing layers upon layers on each other. She uses kitchen tools to give shapes to her works.

Robert Frankel (Chicago) - Acrylic Paintings: Frankel's artwork is intuitive and non-conceptual. His paintings feature contrasting bright colors with unusual shapes and patterns.

Sandra De Souza (Peru) - Mixed Media: De Souza's Peruvian roots are a strong influence on her style, characterized by unique, organic textures and bold, bright colors. She creates mostly larger-scale pieces, from abstract to surrealist-inspired mixed media paintings.

Silvina Chialva (Argentina) - Textile Art: Chialva's pieces are done entirely on wool felt, which is cut, dyed, and knitted by hand piece by piece. Each piece is an eternal journey to Patagonian fields since the wool from the region never loses its smell.

Simi Bhandari (Washington D.C.) - Acrylic Paintings: Bhandari borrows from the visual vocabulary that surrounds us. Form and color play an intense role, as they seek to provide meaning and purpose to these works.

Tanja Ličina (Serbia) - Oil Paintings: Ličina examines different concepts and norms within contemporary societies as well as her own inner worlds mainly focusing on subconscious, absurdity, nothingness, fluidity of time and concept of death/endings, sexual orientation, and gender roles.

Victoria Lopez (Argentina) - Digital Art: Lopez's work engages with themes that are indicative of the time, often featuring work that is provoking, experimental, and playful. She pushes the boundaries of visual delight as she explores ideas of simplicity, femininity, and movement.

Young at HEART: Family Program

Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Just in time for Mother's Day, Lucid Design District will host a special event designed for families. Participating children will have a unique opportunity to work alongside artists Hiba Alyawer, Victoria Lopez, Sandra De Souza, and Alejandra Stier and create a small art project.

An official announcement will be made next week.