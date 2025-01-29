L'CHAIM: A TOAST TO THE JEWISH LEGACY OF BROADWAY Comes To Aventura

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an enchanting celebration of music, history and heritage, the City of Aventura will present L'Chaim: A Toast to the Jewish Legacy of Broadway on Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

A musical journey from the stages of New York's lower east side to the bright lights of Broadway, L'Chaim: A Toast to the Jewish Legacy of Broadway is a musical journey that pays tribute to the Jewish legacy of musical theater by exploring and celebrating the unique role of Jewish composers and lyricists from Irving Berlin to the Gershwins, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, and Kander & Ebb and Bock & Harnick.

In the production, four Jewish performers accompanied by a live band deliver iconic songs and share the historical stories that go with them. This unforgettable performance takes audiences on a musical journey from the humble stages of New York's Lower East Side to the dazzling lights of Broadway, highlighting the profound influence of Jewish composers and lyricists who shaped the world of musical theater.

Audiences will experience the timeless melodies and beloved lyrics that have defined Broadway, while discovering the cultural and historical significance of the Jewish legacy in the arts.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E.188 Street in Aventura. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

