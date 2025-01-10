Kravis Center Lunch & Learn Series Returns With RENEE FLEMING: MUSIC AND MIND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts recently kicked off its popular ArtSmart Lunch & Learn educational series on January 6. The five-time Grammy Award winning artist and World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health, Renée Fleming, led the conversation discussing the intersection of music, arts, neuroscience, and healthcare during the first of three presentations in the Kravis Center's Gimelstob Ballroom of the Cohen Pavilion. This event was sponsored by Patricia and Edward Falkenberg, and Jane and John Shalam, Voxx International Corporation, along with support from South Florida PBS.

The first presentation, "Renée Fleming: Music and Mind," explored the effect of arts on healthy aging. Fleming was joined by three panelists: Patricia Izbicki, PhD, neuroscientist and pianist; Orville Lawton, DMus, Artistic Director of The Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches; and Vidhya Rangaraju, PhD, a research leader at Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience.

"Music has the unique ability to generate endorphins and foster connections, offering a vital outlet for addressing loneliness and isolation," said Fleming. "With its remarkable plasticity, the brain can form new pathways, and the arts play a critical role in promoting healthy aging and wellbeing. It's inspiring to see major institutions like the Kravis Center leading the way in integrating the arts into the broader conversation about health and community."

The next Lunch & Learn event, "New York City Ballet: Choreography & Couture," will be presented by Marc Happel, Director of Costumes for New York City Ballet (NYCB), on February 10. Happel will discuss the creative process behind NYCB's celebrated Fall Fashion Gala and his 2023 book, "New York City Ballet: Choreography & Couture." Happel will be joined by Gianna Reisen, choreographer of NYCB Fall Fashion Gala. The event is sponsored by Bonnie and Tom Strauss.

The third presentation will be an insightful look into "LES MISERABLES," with historian, professor, and political commentator, Dr. Robert Watson on April 7. This event is sponsored by the Michael and Margaret Picotte Foundation.

Tickets for Lunch & Learn presentations are $135 and include lunch prepared by Kravis Events by Lessing's Hospitality. Seating is open, and doors to the Harris Pre-Function Hall and Gimelstob Ballroom will not open before 11:00 a.m.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 the Kravis Center has hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring world-class artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening its doors, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, please visit kravis.org.

