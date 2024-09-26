Kravis Center Celebrates National Dance Day With Free Workshops, Performances and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts had the community on their toes with a free spectacular celebration of National Dance Day on Saturday, September 21. The Cohen Pavilion became a dance floor for hundreds of enthusiastic attendees eager to participate in various free workshops and activities. The event, open to all ages and abilities, invited the public to experience the joy and benefits of movement in many styles, ranging from hip hop to ballet.

As the official South Florida host of National Dance Day for the second year, the Kravis Center welcomed hundreds of attendees, many of whom were first-time visitors. The day kicked off with a group warm up, led by former Rockette Lori Ramirez, before transitioning into a series of workshops featuring African dance, hip hop, country fusion line dance, theater dance, jazz funk and more.

"We were proud to be this year's official South Florida host of National Dance Day," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education. "Activating our Cohen Pavilion was the perfect way to celebrate with the local community. The best part was that all the events were free, offering the ideal opportunity for anyone to join in, whether they wanted to try out a fun hip hop combination or participate in back-to-back advanced technique classes."

One of the event's highlights was a special appearance by Dakayla Wilson, the runner-up of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 18. Wilson led participants in learning this year's official National Dance Day routine, uniting participants across the country through movement.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to see the community come together and embrace the joy of dance," said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "This free event wasn't just about movement; it was about connection, inclusivity and inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the arts in a welcoming environment. Seeing so many smiles and so much energy at National Dance Day truly shows the power of the arts to uplift and unite."

National Dance Day, recognized by Congress, is an annual event dedicated to celebrating dance as both a valuable form of exercise and artistic expression. The Kravis Center partnered with American Dance Movement, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts to bring this nationwide event to life in South Florida.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 we've hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring world-class artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening our doors, we've welcomed millions of students to our comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, please visit kravis.org.

