Kim Powers' SIDEKICKED to be Presented at Boca Stage in September

Boca Stage’s first production of the 2024-2025 season will be playwright Kim Powers’ Sidekicked, an illuminating study of one of television’s - and America’s - iconic characters. The production will run from September 18 – 29 in the Cabaret Theatre at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

It’s the last night on set filming I Love Lucy and America’s favorite housecoat-wearing sidekick, Ethel Mertz, played by Vivian Vance, has a lot to get off her chest.

“I am delighted we are opening our season with a play about this award-winning American television and theatre actress and singer,” says the production’s director Genie Croft. Vivian Vance was often referred to as TV ‘s most beloved “second banana” and America’s favorite neighbor Ethel Mertz, sidekick to Lucille Ball, on the enormously popular TV show I Love Lucy. Though the role brought Vance fame it took quite a personal toll.

“In this fascinating and in-depth character play, we meet an exciting and vibrant woman who did not at all resemble the frumpy Ethel she made famous. Long before her television career, Vance was well known as a comedic actress, show girl, and singer who worked with major stars like Ethel Merman, Jimmy Durante and Bob Hope.” Croft explains. “Vivian was plagued by terrible bouts of depression and insecurities and worries about the loss of her own identity. She once said, “When I die, there will be people who send Ethel Mertz flowers.” She was deeply afraid of losing her mind and was one of the first celebrities to speak openly about mental illness.

“I am so pleased that Irene Adjan will be creating this iconic character,” Croft continues. “Irene has the profound ability to bring to life the many facets of Vivian Vance, and to create the behind- the-scenes stories of the show and its dynamics, feuds, and friendships.”

“Ethel Mertz is a character so many people grew up knowing and loving,” Adjan says, “However, very few people can tell you anything about the wonderful actress who played her - Vivian Vance. I've been surprised at how many people - upon my sharing that I'd be doing this play -couldn't even recall her real name, which is one of the things that plagued Vivian her entire career post I Love Lucy. Vivian was an astounding comedian, a really complicated person, and seeing this play will be a great opportunity for people to learn and be surprised by how much they don't know about someone they feel they know so well!”

Tickets for Sidekicked are on sale now. They range in price from $59 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm. All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach (33444)

